City employees might see their wages increase in the near future as the Kodiak City Council proposed a $1.3 million increase to its budget.
Almost $1.2 million of this money will go toward raising the salaries of city employees through the end of the fiscal year in June. If approved, $829,331 would be spread across all departments in the General Fund, and $333,211 would go to all funds except the Harbor Electric Fund and the Trident Basin Airport Fund, according to the proposed ordinance.
The City of Kodiak entered a workers compensation study in 2021 that compared the salaries and benefits that the city offered to its employees to the salaries and benefits to those offered in 12 similar communities. The study found that the city pays its employees less than the average of these communities — after adjustment for the cost of living — despite the fact that the City of Kodiak generates more tax revenue than nine of the communities surveyed.
The survey also compared the salaries of 54 different jobs to those of the other communities in the study and across the state. Once adjusted for the cost of living, over half of the jobs in the city were given “low” pay when compared to the statewide salaries for similar positions, and 26% of the jobs surveyed had salaries in the bottom quarter of the average statewide salary for a comparable position, the study found.
After analyzing the result of these findings, the City Council started looking at ways to raise the salaries of city employees, with the intention of reducing turnover rates. The proposed amendment to the City of Kodiak’s appropriations are, in a large part, the result of this effort.
Since the proposed budget change came up in a work session on Jan. 25, there was debate over whether the ordinance should proceed to a public hearing, after which it can be approved by the council. This debate continued at the council’s regular meeting on Thursday. Although supporting the salary and benefits increase, Councilman John Whiddon was concerned about passing the ordinance without knowing how the salaries could be sustainably paid for. The other Councilmen and Mayor Pat Branson argued that all budgets were gambles and that they were following normal procedures by moving forward with the proposed changes to personnel rules and regulations.
Despite his concerns, Whiddon voted with the rest of the City Council to move to a public hearing for updates to the personnel rules and regulations. The hearing is scheduled for the City Council’s next regular meeting, Feb. 10.
In addition to raising the salaries of city staff, the supplemental appropriations would go toward deferred maintenance in the General Capital Projects fund; the Kodiak History Museum’s Asphalt Art Initiative project; and the Dam Safety Inspection Project in the Water Improvements Fund.
It is typical for the city governments to revise their budget several times throughout the year, in order to compensate for unforeseen expenses.
PARKING LOT LEASE NEAR KANA MARKET
Cornerstone General Contractor’s lease with the City of Kodiak, which was signed on Jan. 1, was approved by the City Council at Thursday’s meeting. Cornerstone is leasing 5,500 square feet of city land on Block 13, Lot 9. This lot is a parking lot located near the construction site where the former Kraft building was. The Kraft building was demolished and a new building is being constructed in its place. The Kodiak Area Native Association, which owns the land, intends for the new construction to be a marketplace. KANA plans to name the building the Kodiak Marketplace once it is completed. Cornerstone will occupy the parking lot while working on the construction of the Kodiak Marketplace.
OIL DISCHARGE
PREVENTION
REGULATIONS
The City Council supported recommendations made by the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Board’s suggestions to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation concerning the ADEC’s proposed changes to the regulations concerning oil spill prevention and response. The ADEC’s proposed changes decrease the amount of safety drills and exercises that need to be conducted on drilling sites and allow companies to change their names, ownership and changes in operations without public hearings, among other things. The PSWRCAC opposes these changes and recommends that the ADEC keep the regulations as they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.