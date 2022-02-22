The Coast Guard has released findings of a year-long study into ice accretion on crab pots.
The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigations first requested that the Coast Guard Research and Development Center study ice accretion and ice accumulation on crab and cod pots used in the Bering Sea Fishery in December 2020 — almost a year after the F/V Scandies Rose sank and five crew members died.
An investigation into the Scandies Rose suggested that the ship was most likely destabilized by asymmetrical icing caused by ice accumulation in fishing pots. The Scandies Rose and her crew were not the only ones to fall victim to icing. In 2017, the F/V Destination sank near St. George Island, killing all six crew members. An investigation into that sinking found that asymmetrical icing may have also played a role in destabilizing the vessel.
The study found that severe icing can triple the weight of crab pots; ice accretion thickness can be used as an approximate indication of weight cane; and that covering crab pots with tarps prevented ice buildup on the mesh, warps, floats and pot frame.
Based on the findings, the Marine Board of Investigators recommended that the Coast Guard Office of Design and Engineering Standards review regulatory stability requirements related to the loading of frame and mesh fishing pots when people are expecting to sail into icing conditions.
