After seeing a 70 cent increase at the pumps last week, Kodiak’s gas prices have steadied and are below the Alaska average.
As of noon Monday, the price for a gallon of gas at Petro Express on Mill Bay Road was $4.67 per gallon — five pennies less than the average in Alaska, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 398 stations in the state. According to the report, the cheapest gas in Alaska on Saturday was $3.66 per gallon, and the most expensive was $4.99.
Overall, gas prices in Alaska are up 91 cents a gallon from a month ago, on average, and are $1.71 higher than a year ago. Alaska ranks higher than the national average, which is $4.32, according to GasBuddy.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, said gas prices have slowly started to decline over the last few days.
“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” he said. “The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
