Weathervane scallops, one of Alaska’s smallest and priciest fisheries, gets underway on Saturday. And Kodiak leads all other Alaska ports for landings.

The scallop fishery occurs from Yakutat to the Bering Sea and can run through mid-February. Only one or two boats fish for scallops in Alaska, and Kodiak is their home base.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.