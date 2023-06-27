Weathervane scallops, one of Alaska’s smallest and priciest fisheries, gets underway on Saturday. And Kodiak leads all other Alaska ports for landings.
The scallop fishery occurs from Yakutat to the Bering Sea and can run through mid-February. Only one or two boats fish for scallops in Alaska, and Kodiak is their home base.
For the 2023-24 season, scallopers will target a slightly increased catch of 364,700 pounds of shucked meats, which are the adductor muscles that keep the shells closed.
Weathervanes are the largest scallops in the world and can take five years to reach a marketable shell size of about five inches.
Most of the catch — 190,000 pounds — will be taken from four regions around Kodiak Island: the Northwest, Shelikof, Southeast and Southwest districts.
The scallop boats drop big dredges comprising 4-inch rings to keep out smaller sizes. They make tows along mostly sandy bottoms of strictly defined fishing regions. The fishery is co-managed with the state and federal government and has 100 percent observer coverage and strict limits for crab taken as bycatch.
For the Kodiak fishery this season, scallopers are allowed to take 114,000 individual Tanner crabs and 100 red king crabs as bycatch.
The scallop fishery is very labor intensive as it includes both catching and processing, said Nat Nichols, area shellfish manager at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Kodiak.
“It also takes a lot of manpower, with crews of 12 people that are shucking by hand. Every Alaska scallop you’ve ever seen was shucked by hand,” Nichols added.
The scallops are shucked immediately after capture and flash frozen, typically into 5-pound blocks.
Scallops provide a big pay day for the skippers and crew. The first wholesale price last season as reported by the Alaska Scallop Association increased from $11.06/lb. to $13.56/lb., a 22.6% increase.
That led to a total gross first wholesale value increase from $3.304 million to $4.462 million, a 35.05% increase.
The two vessels that fished in the 2021/22 season with an assumed maximum of 12 crew and 42% crew share allocation of gross revenue resulted in a potential crew share increase from $57,824 to $78,094 in 2022/23.
SECOND-LARGEST CRAB FISHERY
The golden king crab fishery along the Aleutian Islands will open to Alaska Native-operated Community Development Quota (CDQ) groups on Saturday. That will be followed by a full opener on Aug. 1 for other fishermen who hold quota shares of the crab.
A fleet of just five boats drop pots for golden king crab, which has a total catch limit for the 2023/2024 season of 5.53 million pounds from two fishing regions. The boats can remain at sea for a month or more through the season, which ends on April 30.
With the closure of the Bering Sea snow crab and red king crab fisheries, golden king crab is now Alaska’s second-largest crab fishery.
Kodiak holds bragging rights to the state’s biggest crab fishery with its 2023 bairdi Tanner harvest of 5.8 million pounds. An additional 1.1 million pounds from the Alaska Peninsula and 400,000 pounds at Chignik brought the Westward Region total to 7.3 million pounds of Tanners.
Golden king crabs are regarded as Alaska’s most stable crab fishery. The crab live at depths of 1,800 feet or more amid underwater mountain ranges, five times deeper than waters for red king crab. Unlike other crab fisheries, the golden crab fleet longlines their pots to keep them from getting lost.
Last season, golden king crab prices to fishermen increased by 61% to $12.20 per pound, making the fishery worth nearly $72 million at the docks.
