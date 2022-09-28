Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Friday. What follows are answers from Jared Griffin, who is running for re-election to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.
Q: The last two managers have been let go — the last one in less than a year’s time. What changes, if any, need to be made to the structure of the borough manager’s job and/or its relationship with the Assembly so that person can succeed?
A: No big changes need to be made to the job itself, except for human resources duties. Currently, the borough does not have a dedicated HR position, so those functions belong primarily to the manager. Ideally, we would have money for a full-time HR director.
A manager’s job consists generally of three parts — overseeing departments and their projects, communicating and collaborating with the Assembly on the execution of our direction, and being a responsible ambassador of the Borough and its staff. Naturally, the manager has quite a bit of work to do in order to accomplish and improve those elements of the job, which is why it’s important we find a manager who has the right experience at managing those relationships and has their own professional support system.
Managers fail when they stop communicating honestly and productively with their staff and Assembly, among other things, so we should be clear about our expectations in that regard. Managers should expect clear consensus from us about what our direction is after we discuss items, contracts and policies. The Assembly does have the responsibility of setting the manager up for success by setting realistic goals, giving clear communication and direction, and expecting accountability on both sides.
Q: The Assembly has been talking about raising the wages of borough employees for much of the year. What is your position, and if you’re in favor of increased wages how should they be paid for?
A: Borough staff [is] generally underpaid. I think it’s important that we explore this now because, like most other industries, we are having issues with recruitment and retention across the board, in all departments.
My take: Borough staff wages should be comparable to their positions around the state, adjusted appropriately for the relative higher cost of living in Kodiak. The problem is that we don’t know to what extent wages are comparable or not, so, through whatever means we decide upon (survey, salary study, etc.), if we see that the salary scale of any given position is below the norm, then we should increase it. But we should increase it not only out of a sense of fairness, but also because the quality of our public services (solid waste, public safety, health, facilities, etc.) is directly related to the quality of the staff who build and maintain those services; and quality service means investing in people.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and school teachers, among others. What role, if any, should the Borough Assembly play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: The affordable housing crisis is a worldwide crisis, so there’s not much the Borough itself can do. Half of US households cannot afford a $250,000 home, so how can we expect a Kodiak family to afford a $450,000 home (roughly Kodiak’s average home price)?
Kodiak renters spend more than half of their income on rent, which is ridiculously unsustainable if we expect our families to build generational wealth and weather economic storms. While some subdivisions may be opening up soon, the dream of home ownership still remains a dream for too many Kodiak residents.
A land trust program is an attractive option, which Sitka has recently seen some success with, and Kodiak is considering. But that does little for solving the generational wealth gap. Tax abatements can drive down the overall costs for developers of new housing projects and renovations, and [we should also consider converting] unused retail/office space into residential spaces. .... I also believe a strong, revitalized downtown will lead to more valuable commercial property, the extra tax income from which we could use to support affordable housing.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for Kodiak Island Borough funding next year?
A: The easy answer is: Who knows? COVID money through federal infrastructure grants and ARPA [has] helped to fill the gaps left by the loss of revenue we experienced in 2020 and 2021. The enormous jump in oil prices this year plugged the bond debt hole (and even made up for the previous two years of needless and unfortunate governor vetoes), and oil may carry that same trend into next year’s funding, too.
As of now, inflation is flattening, and the Federal Reserve, initially laissez-faire, is now taking some actions to ease it downward, but just as with housing, inflation and oil prices are part of a larger global economic phenomenon that Kodiak can only respond to, not influence.
The funding glut we received this year will help bear the brunt of inflation for now, but that will only last so long. Depending on the results of the gubernatorial and legislative elections, we can hopefully rely on the state’s contribution to bond debt reimbursement and other community fund sharing. But until we know who’s running the show in Juneau, we won’t know what to hope for.
Q: If the Kodiak Island Borough needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: I think a responsible tax policy should always keep mill rate reduction on the table, as part of budget conversations. Tax increases should not be a beginning point and, right now because of inflation, should only be considered in response to bigger issues or projects (temporary uncontrolled costs, unfunded bond debt reimbursement, emergencies and recovery, etc.), especially as the state will likely renew its revenue discussions concerning state income tax, seasonal sales taxes, etc.
We should always — always — look to reduce spending first, if at all possible, well before considering a mill rate increase. But, we should be aware that even if spending is reduced in some areas the cost of maintaining basic services is not going down. Residents have noticed that both the city’s and the borough’s fee schedules have increased, sometimes modestly and sometimes dramatically, to offset tax revenue. Fee schedules have both positive and negative effects: People pay for services only when they need them, which has some merit, but increasing fees disproportionately affects low- and middle-income residents, who then have to pay a greater share of their income to access the same governmental service. A balanced and sustainable tax policy shares the load of accessing these services across everyone.
Q: If cuts in the Kodiak Island Borough budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: A municipal budget is a statement of financial investment in a community. If reduction is warranted, the question isn’t what area can “afford to be trimmed” as if the budget needs a haircut; rather, it’s “how can we distribute resources to achieve maximum investment in our community?”
We don’t want to reduce our budget in a way that disrupts our financial ecosystem, or challenges established efficiencies or, plainly speaking, makes our community unsafe and unhealthy. For instance, in years past, facility repair has taken the brunt of budget reductions, and if nothing is done soon to correct that, it could have an impact on our financial ecosystem. Take Peterson Elementary: Long-neglected, the leaky roof may in the future become a safety and health hazard, prompting a new $70 million school, which we certainly cannot afford, but may need to. Talk about a major disruption to Kodiak’s financial ecosystem.
Other years, nonprofits and schools take a hit, but it is well-established how vital they are to the Kodiak economy, returning many more dollars to our community than received. If cuts are unavoidable, perhaps smaller, more strategic reductions across the board would be warranted, so that the ecosystem can absorb them.
Q: Kodiak Island Borough’s population has dropped by 12.6%, or 1,852 people, since its peak in 1994. How much, if any, does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly do to try to stop the decline?
A: Population decline should concern any community, and from what we know of our island’s demographics, much of the “flight” away from the island has disproportionately come from our village communities. But population decrease isn’t always necessarily a bad thing, especially since Kodiak has maintained and increased the number of developed properties since the 1990s.
Unfortunately, the cost of living has increased exponentially since then, as have the costs of maintaining the infrastructure to support that development, so it feels like we are barely keeping pace. As more boomers retire, we will probably see more people leave the island and, if the trend holds as it has for the past 20 years, that population loss will be somewhat offset by immigrant labor and an increased Coast Guard and military presence.
In the long run, more immigrant labor tends to help stabilize or lower the cost of living and housing. Instead of creating policy to stop the decline, we should focus on policies and services that raise the standard of living here and now: vibrant downtown and commercial spaces, family- and community-centered activities and services, efficient governmental services, quality facilities and diverse economic activities. If we do those things people will follow because, well, this place is amazing.
Q: What should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: There is an inference in the question that young people leaving the island is a negative thing. It’s not. Young people should leave the island. And then, after a time of higher education or training or global experiences, they should come back and make our community that much richer.
Kodiak has numerous alumni who have come back to live and work blue- and white-collar lives, not because they had to but because they wanted to. And our island is better for it. While I
didn’t grow up in Kodiak (I grew up in Anchorage), after college, I knew Alaska was where I wanted to go back to live, work and raise my children; and Kodiak was where I luckily landed over 15 years ago.
But, if we really are concerned with keeping young people here, one of the biggest indicators is college graduation: 80% of Alaska college graduates stay in Alaska, one of the highest rates of return in the US. And the best indicator of college success in Alaska is a high GPA from a quality public school system. Those facts make Borough support of Kodiak College and KIBSD that much more important for Kodiak’s economy and quality of life.
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly doing its best work in regard to how it serves Kodiak residents?
A: I believe the Assembly has done a remarkable job of being stewards of the people’s resources. We developed a balanced budget and have an intentional capital improvement project (CIP) and replace and renewal project list that we are continuously looking at how to address. Projects at the landfill that are addressing some environmental issues are moving forward, and we all came together with staff to figure out how to open the popular touch tank again for visitors, families and schools. And, most recently, the Assembly has responded well to citizen concerns about the encroaching Alaska Aerospace Corp., standing firm in its response, of which we are beginning to see some real, practical actions.
Q: What should be the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s top priority for the next five years?
A: Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure. Kodiak’s infrastructure exploded after the 1964 tsunami and during the crab boom, but 40 years later, the repair and renewal list continues to grow as facilities age and as regulations are revised to meet new safety and environmental standards and economic expectations.
The landfill, school buildings, and hospital — all of these are aging and need to be supported in a way that they will last; the hospital especially needs to be renovated in a way that can help medical professionals access the tools needed to meet the demands of 21st-century healthcare. While Kodiak residents will always need to leave the island for certain medical care, the more we invest in and equip hospital facilities now, the likelihood of residents spending thousands of dollars for off-island care decreases.
We should support Borough staff to apply for grants to fund infrastructure needs. In the meantime, the Assembly should invest in the planning work now, for when money comes available. We should have a slew of “shovel-ready” projects in the wings. As much as we are able, we should be proactive in this regard; being reactive will leave us with an inefficient and unsafe infrastructure, and our economy will suffer for it.
