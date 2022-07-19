The city of Kodiak approved a number of resolutions and contract bids at its Thursday meeting, along with the first reading of two ordinances. Both ordinances will advance to the council’s next regular or special meeting for a public hearing.
One ordinance will authorize City Manager Mike Tvenge to sign a 20-year $5.4 million loan agreement from the Alaska Clean Water Fund to replace Lift Station 5, the city’s largest sewer lift station that goes directly into the wastewater treatment plant. The loan rate has a 1.6% rate.
The plant was built in the 1970s and has endured some significant failures, including a “catastrophic failure” 20 years ago that caused a direct wastewater discharge into Mission Lake. A 2019 equipment failure resulted in a $250,000 repair bill, with similar results.
Tvenge said a third such incident would likely result in heavy fines from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
Tvenge added the city likely won’t use the entire loan amount.
A resolution was approved to increase the disposal fee for cooking oil and grease from 35 cents/gallon to $3.50/gallon.
Tvenge said the borough landfill charges $365 per ton for disposal, while the city only charges its customers $87.50 per ton, resulting in a loss of $277.50/ton.
The city has to mix the grease and oil with wood chip screenings since the landfill does not accept standing liquids.
The council, in a 5-1 vote, awarded the removal of a city-owned building at 417 Hillside to Piziza Pit, LLC for $9,860 and to conduct remediation work including capping the utilities and backfilling the lot.
Councilmember Charlie Davidson voiced opposition, noting the city has already invested $47,000 into the building upkeep. He added the Hillside Renovation fund has ample funding at $99,600 to complete any renovations.
“There’s enough money to put a new roof and stabilize it,” Davidson said. “I’m certain somewhere down the road someone in our organization will have a need for storage or some possible clever idea from the profit.”
Davidson argued that given the current cost of materials and supply chain issues, getting rid of a building makes little sense.
The council awarded two contracts to Brechan Construction. One award contract, worth $52,820, pays for the repair of St. Paul Harbor’s boat launch ramp.
Tvenge said site inspections in December 2020 and March 2021 revealed the ramp’s bottom blanks were separating, becoming a serious safety concern. Work will include repairing the damaged gravel base below the launch pad; replacing the damaged or missing concrete decking and replacing pipe hangars and repairing pipe failure.
The boat ramp is heavily used by seiners during pink salmon fisheries.
The second contract is a $1.9 million annual asphalt paving contract. Six locations were identified for the current year, including Ole Johnson Avenue from Simeonoff Street to Rezanof Drive, the Baranof Street/Armstrong intersection, Baranof Street from Powell Avenue to 12th Avenue, Powell Avenue from Mill Bay Road to Rezanof Drive, Kashevaroff Street, and Spit Entrance off West Marine Way at St. Paul Harbor.
Tvenge said the city reached out to three contractors on the Alaska mainland in addition to Brechan, who declined in writing to bid. Brechan is the Rock’s only asphalt pavement producer and large project paver.
