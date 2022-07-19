The city of Kodiak approved a number of resolutions and contract bids at its Thursday meeting, along with the first reading of two ordinances. Both ordinances will advance to the council’s next regular or special meeting for a public hearing.

One ordinance will authorize City Manager Mike Tvenge to sign a 20-year $5.4 million loan agreement from the Alaska Clean Water Fund to replace Lift Station 5, the city’s largest sewer lift station that goes directly into the wastewater treatment plant. The loan rate has a 1.6% rate.

