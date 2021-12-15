Kodiak Island Borough School District’s effort to further develop its career technical education (CTE) program got a slight bump thanks to the school board accepting a competitive grant at a recent regular meeting.
The grant, worth just under $25,000, will be used to develop two goals: that CTE programs are industry-informed and responsive to workforce needs and CTE programs are data-informed and responsive to student achievement.
The grant comes from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development and was written by Diane Maples, assistant principal for Kodiak Middle School.
“This is a competitive grant,” Superintendent Larry LeDoux said at the meeting. “Whenever they find one, our administrators spend a couple of their weekends working on it.”
LeDoux called the grant a nice one, “designed to start setting up placements for kids in work-study programs.”
“We think this grant fits the board goals of trying to facilitate the trades and hit the direction and skills students need when working in the real world,” LeDoux said.
Kodiak High School — and to a smaller extent Kodiak Middle School — offer a range of CTE programs, such as welding and manufacturing, health sciences, wood construction, cosmetology and culinary arts.
“This would create opportunities for [on the job training] and apprenticeship programs,” LeDoux said. “This grant also includes money to help our teachers to participate and direct within those programs.”
The two goals under the grant come with a project timeline running through June 2022, with long-term goals after that extending into 2023.
The first goal, to ensure CTE programs fit industry needs, will include extensive training including the understanding of national programs, state of Alaska workforce plans and possible post-secondary dual credit opportunities.
“Through symbiotic relationships with local industry partners, CTE teachers will advance their classroom knowledge and professional experience through skill-based learning in the workplace,” according to Nov. 30 memo by Maples. “CTE teachers will have a thorough knowledge of local and statewide industry efforts targeted at building a thriving workforce in priority areas.”
The district would create flyers displaying district CTE pathways for middle and high school students and distribute them to students, families and stakeholders prior to the scheduling for the 2022-2023 school year.
A documented, collegial and industry review of course offerings and pathways is an intentional next step beyond the term of the grant.
The expected outcome from accomplishing the goal, according to Maples’ memo, would “foster greater opportunity for students to enter the local workforce.”
The second goal, to ensure CTE programs are responsive to student achievement, will focus on closing “achievement gaps in mathematical reasoning, computation and application.”
To ensure the gaps are closed, a 15-hour math workshop will train town school and rural CTE teachers “in strategies essential to basic math processes based on current achievement gaps directly impacting CTE instruction.”
Ultimately, teachers would evaluate data from district FastBridge assessment data from CTE classes and develop a final strategy to address math needs. The district uses FastBridge to gauge student learning outcomes throughout the school year for most grade levels.
The end result, according to Maples’ memo, would ensure students’ math scores improve and head off any gap in that skill. Another part of the second goal, she wrote, will include developing training materials for future CTE teachers.
“Teacher lessons, video clips and best practices will be collected for employing a ‘Train the Trainer’ program to be delivered through distance delivery as an intentional next step beyond the term of the grant,” Maples said.
