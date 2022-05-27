Coast Guard aircrews from Air Station Kodiak and Air Station Sitka medevaced four people from Dry Bay Airstrip after their plane crashed, according to a press release from the Coast Guard 17 District Public Affairs Office.
The plane went down 30 miles Southeast of Yakutat on Tuesday, according to the release.
An aircrew with Air Station Sitka and the Yakutat Police Department transferred three people: the aircrew transported two people with critical back issues, while the police department handled one person who had critical breathing issues, according to the release. Three people were brought to Yakutat, and from there an aircrew from Air Station Kodiak brought them to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, where they were delivered to the Providence Alaska Medical Center and the Alaska Native Medical Center.
In addition to the Coast Guard and Yakutat Police Department, a good Samaritan helped with the response, the press release states. That good Samaritan transported a fourth person on the plane, who received minor injuries from the crash to Yakutat, where they received medical care.
The Coast Guard is not sure what caused the plane crash. District 17 watchstanders first received an emergency locator transmission alert at round 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday and the Coast Guard Sector Juneau received additional alerts in the form of good Samaritans calling in to report the crash, according to the release.
“The great work of Air Stations Sitka and Kodiak to provide critical rescue services to these crash survivors in Yakutat speaks volumes about the professionalism and expertise of the pilots and aircrews,” said Capt. Alan McCabe Coast Guard 17th District chief of response in the press release. “This rescue that was coordinated by two air stations was all the more noteworthy because Air Station Kodiak was simultaneously using a second C-130 for to search for a possible missing mariner from a skiff in Cook Inlet while Air Station Sitka sent an MH-60 helicopter to assist the survivors of this plane crash in Yakutat. The local service professionals in Yakutat were also critical to help the survivors and their expertise and teamwork are commended. We are extremely proud of the women and men across these two air stations that made this case happen so seamlessly to assist these survivors in such a challenging remote location.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.