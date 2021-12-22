A parade of law enforcement cars lined up in front of Walmart on Saturday. Officers strolled into the store, but instead of carrying pepper spray or handcuffs, they wore Santa hats and were holding notepads to calculate the cost of toys.
While at the store, officers from the Kodiak Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard Police, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers walked around with kids as they picked out holiday presents during the annual Shop with a Cop.
This year, a record-breaking 52 kids from Kodiak showed up to shop with a cop, according to Kodiak Police Department Lt. Francis de la Fuente, who organized the event. The kids were guided around the store by about 20 officers who were pushing shopping carts, reaching for toys and budgeting for the kids.
The program spent $5,120 on presents, which is another record-breaking number, according to de la Fuente. Several kids missed the event, but they were not left out: $200 was donated to the church that one of their families belonged to.
“It’s really special for them. We know that some of our kiddos and some of our families have had a rough year,” said Jennifer Pedersen, a school counselor at East Elementary School who was present at the event. “Plus, it’s good to form a positive connection with law enforcement at a young age.”
In addition to the kids and officers, 12 Walmart employees volunteered for the event. Santa Claus, a.k.a. City of Kodiak’s Deputy Mayor Richard Walker, also made an appearance.
For the past five years, the Shop with a Cop event has been a tradition in Kodiak. Every year, the Kodiak Police Department receives a grant from the Walmart corporation to go shopping with kids in financial need from the community. Usually, the grant provides $3,000 a year, de la Fuente said. This year, not only was there more money, but there was $500 from last year’s Shop with a Cop that rolled over, he said.
Next year, de la Fuente is hoping to keep the program growing to include more kids and more stores, he said.
The amount of money in the program correlates directly with the number of kids that can participate, he said. Anyone who is interested in donating toward next year’s Shop with a Cop can contact de la Fuente.
