The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities issued a request for proposals for the Tustumena replacement vessel this week.
The replacement vessel will be able to carry 40% more vehicles and passengers than the M/V Tustumena, according to the press release. The Tustumena can carry 160 passengers and 3 vehicles, while the replacement vessel will be able to carry 250 passengers and 52 vehicles, according to the press release.
The replacement vessel should be ready to sail in 2027, according to the Department of Transportation. The DOT plans to begin construction in early 2023, according to DOT Spokesman Sam Dapcevich.
The replacement vessel is estimated to cost between $200 and $250 million, according to the press release from the Department of Transportation. The project will be paid for with federal dollars, KDM reported. Since the project will be paid for with money from the federal government, the state cannot prioritize companies based out of Alaska, Dapcevich told the KDM in a past interview.
The Tustumena has been a part of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s fleet since 1963. Because of the ship’s age, it has become costly to maintain, the DOT stated in a press release.
The Tusty costs an average of $2 million to repair each year, the release states. Between the fiscal years 2014 and 2021, the Department of Transportation has spent over $18 million on repairs to the vessel, Dapcevich told the KDM on Wednesday.
