For many of us, Easter conjures up delightful memories of Sunday morning church services and egg dyeing, kulich baking and family gatherings, pictures with the Easter bunny and looking for goodies in our Easter baskets.
But for longtime Kodiak Islanders, Easter brings up different recollections. They remember 1964 — the year of the Great Alaska Earthquake — when the second-strongest temblor in recorded history tossed Kodiak Island like it was a ship trying to stay afloat in hundred-foot seas.
“It was Good Friday, and everybody was home for the Easter holiday,” remembers Candy Lee Weiman, a hair salon owner in Kodiak.
The horror began at 5:36 pm.
Candy’s parents, little brother, and a family friend all were sitting in the living room, and Candy, age 11 at the time, was lounging on the couch until their house on Potato Patch Lake began to shake. “I thought there was a monster under the couch lifting me up,” she said. “I jumped off the couch and looked at the couch like it was this monster. … I was scared of monsters back then.”
They ran to the door and saw treetops swaying violently and the thick ice on the lake cracking and big chunks of ice being flung into the air.
“It was really loud. … (and) everything around you was moving,” Candy said.
Scientists say the noise from earthquakes comes from the massive scraping of rocks against rocks as pieces of the earth’s crust — called tectonic plates — release vibrations when they slide against each other after being stuck together in one place. The 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake was so powerful, they say, that the vibrations caused the entire Earth to ring like a bell for a year.
Charles Madsen, lifelong Kodiak resident and marine engine mechanic, was 10 years old and still recalls how loud it was.
“I would say the most striking thing about the earthquake was the noise,” Madsen says. “The sound level was just unbelievable. ... The sound of the earth moving like that was … the kind of thing you never forget.”
WHAT CAUSED THE EARTH TO SHAKE?
Planet earth is like a boiled egg. And like a cracked eggshell, the relatively thin outer layer is broken into tectonic plates only about 40 miles thick, on average. They float in constant motion on top of the Earth’s mantle, sometimes sliding by each other or over and under each other.
Kodiak sits on the western edge of the North American Plate as the larger Pacific Plate moves in a northwest direction under it at a rate of 2.4 inches a year.
Sometimes the plates get stuck. And then get unstuck. The 1964 earthquake occurred when the two plates became unstuck at the epicenter in Prince William Sound and then unzipped, releasing pressure along the overlapping plates from Prince William Sound all the way down to the south end of Kodiak Island.
Lasting nearly 5 minutes, this geological upheaval gave Kodiak Island residents plenty of time to see with their own eyes the ground rising and falling like waves on the water.
The late Sonny Chichenoff was downtown shopping when the quake struck. He said he tried to run home, but couldn’t keep his balance.
“It was so intense — the waves on the ground,” Sonny is quoted as saying in a recorded interview in the Kodiak College “Waves of Destruction” oral history collection. “It was like waves on the ocean rolling through the ground here, probably about three feet high. You couldn’t even begin to run. It was just impossible.”
Kodiak attorney Duncan Fields was 8 years old and playing tag with a friend in the Pacific Marine Supply oil storage tank farm that overlooks the Near Island Channel when the shaking began. Soon the massive tanks began to sway.
“The tanks were clanging over us,” Fields said. “We got out of there as fast as we could, went to my friend’s house to check on his mom, and then went outside again. By then the ground was moving so much that it was like trying to stand on a moving trampoline.”
Fields’ 16-year-old brother, Weston, said he had to hang onto a flagpole outside their house to keep his balance.
“It went on and on, and I began to wonder if the world was coming to an end!” he said.
NO THOUGHTS ABOUT A POSSIBLE TSUNAMI
Rob Acheson, an alum of Kodiak High School Class of ’64, was having dinner with his family at their house downtown when the shaking started.
“We all went outside,” he said. “My mom was hanging onto a fence post and was really shook up (literally).”
When the shaking stopped, they went back inside to finish dinner before picking up the broken dishes that had fallen out of the cupboards.
“We were so naïve,” Rob said. “We didn’t think tidal wave. Or tsunami. Didn’t even know the word.”
The tsunami later swept the family’s Donnelly and Acheson general merchandise store off the pier where the ferry dock now is located.
Acheson’s classmate, Elana (Ross) White, says she and her mother heard from a neighbor that a tsunami was possible. But they didn’t believe it, so her mother drove downtown to bowl with her league as usual on Friday nights.
“It was located in the basement of the as-yet-unbuilt Elks Club,” White said. “Get the picture? She was downtown, below ground, bowling when Swede Breckberg came in and shouted that the water was coming up and everyone needed to get out.”
Her mother said everyone immediately fled like rats on a sinking ship. And just in time. The water was already up to the floorboard when she got to her car.
Like Elana and her mother and Rob and his family, many people began to feel a sense of relief when the shaking finally stopped.
But the worst was yet to come. Much worse.
About 30 minutes after the earthquake was over, the first of the tsunamis hit.
Kodiak building contractor Art Zimmer was loading lumber into his truck off a dock south of town when the quake struck. He said the truck bounced around on the dock and he wondered if people in town felt the quake.
‘BIG ROAR’ WAS COMING DOWN THE CHANNEL
“As we came around Deadman’s Curve, we saw a helicopter or two circling and boats circling around in the harbor,” he said. “It looked like something was wrong. … We never dreamed that tidal waves accompany earthquakes.”
Kodiak fisherman Oliver Holm and his father were in their skiff in the small boat harbor getting ready to fish for smelt and herring when the quake hit.
“It was a really low minus tide,” he said. “There was an initial wave that didn’t look dangerous.”
But shortly after, the water was up at road level so they decided to check on their boat tied up at the cannery dock where Alaska Pacific Seafoods is now.
“Our boat was still there but was sitting on the [ocean] bottom and leaning away from the dock. We couldn’t climb aboard because the ladder didn’t reach far enough down.
“We were talking about how we were going to tighten the lines,” Oliver recalls. “And then we heard this big roar coming down the channel.
“Both of us decided on our own — we didn’t need to discuss it — that we better run for it. So we did. We had to run along the face of the main cannery building before we could get up on the road and climb to higher ground. And as we ran along the dock, the water came spurting through the planks!”
They climbed several feet up Pillar Mountain before feeling safe enough to stop.
“We were in a big hurry to get off that dock,” Oliver said.
The massive movement and resettling of the two tectonic plates agitated the Gulf of Alaska, which created powerful tsunamis that flooded bays, beaches and berms all along the east side of the Kodiak Island Archipelago, including the communities of Kaguyak, Old Harbor, Kodiak, Ouzinkie and Afognak.
There were no satellites in 1964 to trigger tsunami warnings. Fortunately, there was Joe Melovedoff in Kaguyak, the small village near the southeast tip of Kodiak Island and the first inhabited place the tsunami hit. After the first wave reached Kaguyak, Joe made a series of radio calls to Old Harbor and Chiniak, and word also reached Ouzinkie and Afognak and saved an untold number of lives.
SAVING THE LIVES OF KODIAK ISLAND VILLAGERS
Joe’s radio calls notified Old Harbor residents to move to high ground before a wave arrived there a few minutes later. His call also gave Kodiak City residents time to evacuate low lying areas. Meanwhile, everyone in Kaguyak climbed the hill behind the village except for a visiting geologist and his wife, who were camped on a mountain across from the hill where everyone was. Despite warnings from those on the hill, the couple climbed down the mountain to join the others on the hill, which resulted in three deaths. (Read more earthquake and tsunami stories from these villages in next Friday’s Kodiak Daily Mirror).
In Kodiak several hours following the earthquake, a series of tsunamis ripped docks, houses and fishing plants off their moorings, scattered boats and buildings like dried kelp along the tideline, and reached all the way to Womens Bay and what was then the Navy base.
Judy Acheson Clark was visiting a friend on base that evening and took refuge with the family who was in charge of the air traffic control tower on base.
“I remember the moonlight … shining over the airfield as the incoming tide inundated the entire airstrip, all the way up to the end,” she said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, at least 10 waves inundated the low lying areas at the Navy Base, flooding the central power plant that, in return, left all the buildings and living quarters without power or heat. Waves also broke water mains, shutting down water service as well.
Back in town in their car parked high above the channel, the late Mary and Jim Garoutte watched receding waves uproot the waterfront on their way out the channel.
“I looked down and saw all the water drain out,” Mary said during a 2007 interview for the Kodiak History Museum book, “A Legacy Built to Last.” “And the bell buoy took off [down the channel].
“It was dry, just rocks. … It was frightening in a way. … We didn’t see Erskine’s store going … but we saw several airplanes and boats and cars disappearing.”
When Kodiak fisherman Jim Pearson watched the waves flooding the docks and then sucking the channel dry, he decided to get in his small wooden boat and head for open water. But on his way out, he found a 46-foot steel crab boat adrift in the channel with no one aboard. So he tied up to it, started the engine, and, for the rest of the night, jogged into the waves coursing through Woody Island Channel.
“On the backside of Long Island you could hear the water roaring,” he said. “You knew it was pretty wild out there … it put driftwood 30 feet up into the trees!”
Most mariners further offshore didn’t feel the earthquake. Mary Chichoski’s father, for one, had been out fishing when the quake struck and later told her he hadn’t felt any strange tidal action at all.
“He had been coming around Cape Chiniak on his boat and saw the cliffs caving into the sea,” she said. “He didn’t know what was going on. When he got closer to town, he found his house floating out in the channel. He didn’t even know if his family had gotten out or not so the first thing he did was tie up to the house and go inside and check it out. He tried to tow the house with his boat but it didn’t work.”
FINDING WAYS TO COPE IN THE MIDST OF LOSS
When the water receded between tsunami waves, some people rushed home to salvage what they could: family photos, TVs, automobiles. And pets. KHS Class of ’64 alum Stan Sargent decided to chance it between waves and found his house on Mission Road knocked off its foundation. He grabbed the family dog, left everything else behind, and quickly headed back to high ground.
“I was the favorite of the dog I rescued for the rest of his life,” Stan said. “Prior to the tsunami we almost didn’t know each other. But when I came back to Kodiak from my various travels, he would always remember me.”
A larger wave soon afterward swept Stan’s house out to sea. In the same low lying neighborhood on Mission Road near Potato Patch and Mission lakes, waves washed out Mission Road and shoved some houses into Potato Patch Lake. USGS surveyors reported finding debris on trees about 29 feet above mean low tide at Potato Patch Lake.
The late Kodiak teacher Ruth Breckberg remembered during an interview recorded in the early 1990s for the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Kodiak Oral History Project the story of a friend risking his life to dig clams on one of the extraordinary low tides that preceded the tsunamis.
“[He] saw all these little clams sticking up their heads,” Ruth said at the time. “And he loves to go clam digging, so he got his little bucket, and he got his little hand shovel, and he went down the bluff and started out to dig his clams.
“He hadn’t gotten very far when he heard this tremendous roar … and could see way, way in the distance this wall of water. He lost his clam shovel; he did not lose his bucket and he did not lose his life!”
A sense of humor certainly helps manage the normal challenges of island living in remote Alaska. And like Ruth, most Kodiak folks who were here during the 1964 earthquake can readily recall humorous moments during those extraordinary days with no power for the first day and no telephone service for much longer.
And then Kodiak Daily Mirror Publisher Karl Armstrong came to the rescue. The paper, which has published five days a week since the 1940s, and the City of Kodiak produced and circulated a daily bulletin those first weeks after the earthquake and made sure to include a local joke or fun story in most editions. The bulletins also reported property damage, news updates, and names of those who had died. It kept the community connected.
Throughout Alaska, the vast majority of damage, deaths, and relocations resulted not from the earthquake but because of the tsunami. In Kodiak, lives lost were relatively few but close to home for the community nonetheless. Among the deaths was the beloved KHS music teacher Eugene Shultz and his wife Rosemarie who both drowned in the tsunami at Kalsin Bay when returning from a drive to Chiniak on a rare warm spring day when school was out for Good Friday. The KHS Class of ’64 dedicated their yearbook that spring to Mr. Shultz.
Horrendous tragedy also struck at Spruce Cape on the north end of Kodiak Island when a huge wave overpowered the F/V Spruce Cape with five men aboard who were determined to get home to their families in Ouzinkie after the earthquake.
Streets in the newest Spruce Cape subdivision bear their names – John “Sut” Larsen, Harry Neilson, Albert Reft, Theodore “Ted” Panamarioff Sr. and Eli Waselie – and a stone marker at the entry memorializes their loss, ensuring Kodiak will never forget them.
THE KODIAK WE KNEW WAS GONE FOREVER
When the shaking eventually subsided and seas calmed, land surveyors confirmed that the northeast end of Kodiak Island had sunk 5.8 feet. This was a tremendous relief for many friends and loved ones in the Lower 48 and around the world who had heard that Kodiak Island had sunk entirely.
“All night I listened to the radio and heard that Kodiak Island was sinking and there were only a handful of folks on top of Pillar Mountain,” said Anne Hall Horner, a KHS senior, who had flown to Anchorage on Good Friday for an orthodontic appointment.
Her relief was short-lived, however, when she looked out the window from the plane flying her home to Kodiak and saw the widespread devastation.
“The pilot circled the whole bay two times, and we were all in shock,” she said. “The noble ladies that had once been our beautiful fishing fleet were dead on their sides — mostly submerged around the bay.
“The boat harbor was demolished and downtown was almost non-existent … everything that had once represented home and safety was strewn as far as the eye could see.
“My heart was shattered — broken at what I was seeing of my beautiful Kodiak,” Horner said. “The idyllic Kodiak I’d grown up with was gone forever.”
Indeed, the face of Kodiak was forever changed. Gone were the winding roads, gentle hills and strands of sweet-smelling cottonwood trees in downtown Kodiak that greeted locals and visitors alike before the earthquake and tsunami. Because the island had sunk nearly six feet during the quake, most of the commercial property downtown would flood daily with the rising tide. To recapture the commercial zone, heavy equipment flattened hills and carried gravel to recreate downtown Kodiak.
In Old Harbor, the tsunami “virtually wiped out the residential area,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Most of the near-shore structures in Ouzinkie were severely damaged or lost. And Kaguyak and Afognak were total losses.
All told, 158 homes, 101 boats and 25 businesses in Kodiak were damaged or lost, according to USGS reports. “About 75 percent of the commercial facilities were laid to ruin,” the report reads.
Reports like this and photos of the aftermath document the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake for posterity. But it is the stories from those who experienced the shaking and the sound of the earthquake and tsunami firsthand that make it real.
Thankfully, there are many in Kodiak who are willing to share their experiences. Because, as Candy Lee McGuire and others have done for the Kodiak Daily Mirror, only then can their Kodiak neighbors experience for themselves the intensity of the 1964 quake and tsunami that forever changed Kodiak.
As Candy says, “Five minutes is a long time to have the earth move underneath your feet and be terrified. And that’s what we were. We were terrified.”
