Zander Maverik Ingram

Zander Maverik Ingram was only weeks from his sixth birthday when he drowned in Port Lions’ town fishing hole on Sept. 5. The accident left many in the Kodiak Island village of 170 in shock, and Zander’s parents grateful to those who took part in his attempted rescue, and who comforted them after.

Zander’s mom, Rory, and sisters Halley, 12, and Ashley, 16, have left Port Lions to reunite with Rory’s husband and the girls’ dad in Eagle, Idaho. Paul was working in Idaho on the day of the accident.

wcsliney1958

Tears

Breaks my heart

Drowning almost happened to my family

Bout to have a gathering where I lived between Island and Dark lake

2 year old son was hanging with the neighbors kids on Dark lake

Was about to pop the keg

Wait

Better check on Roger

Saw him floundering in Dark lake with the neighbors kids watching

DASH

Now an emergency room Doctor in Florida

What could have been

AMEN

