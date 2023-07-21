If you live in Kodiak, you learn to live with rain. Every year.
But 64 days of rain since May 1 has been enough to try most Kodiakans’ patience.
During that span, Kodiak has experienced its wettest May on record, at 10.64 inches, and another 7.19 inches in June, which made it one of the wettest Junes. Between July 1 and Thursday, Kodiak added another 5.89 inches of rain.
All totaled: 23.72 inches.
For those trying to stay in shape, keep the kids happy or otherwise enjoy the outdoors, the amount of rain hasn’t even been the biggest issue. It’s the non-stop pattern.
And, in addition to the rain, Kodiak has had 60 days of fog since May 1. So getting off the island to enjoy someone else’s weather hasn’t even always been an option. Besides, who thinks Las Vegas, Phoenix or San Antonio, for example, is having better weather than we are?
The Kodiak Daily Mirror decided to ask Kodiak residents what they were doing not to go stir crazy during this unusually wet late spring and early summer. We posted questions on Facebook, and followed up by talking to as many people as we could.
Here is KDM’s take on how locals are enduring this extended stretch of rain — even if we are in the midst of a two-day dry streak.
Residents told KDM they have been navigating the upsetting forecasts by maximizing daylight regardless of rainfall. Seems we’ve been picking up new hobbies and reinvesting in old ones, taking escapes off island, visiting local museums, picking up a book or two at the library, maximizing time with family and celebrating small moments.
Melissa Good told KDM that this summer’s life hack is meeting Mother Nature where she’s at, and the best way to do that is to get your layers on.
There’s “no bad weather, just bad clothes.”
With her husband, Josh, and daughters, Aurelia and Luella, the Good family finds itself surviving this summer by savoring the moments and things that do go their way, and carving out time for family.
The family’s favorite outdoor activities are attending the races at Kodiak Island Raceway, visiting Sometimes Island for a picnic or dog walk, getting firewood, and feeding their horses.
Indoors, you can find the Good family cooking together, pickling items, creating jellies, reading and coloring. When asked how she does it, Melissa confided: “It’s hard to get out, but once you do it, there you are.”
Shannon Howard, who was born and raised on the island, doesn’t try to sugarcoat it. “This is not a normal summer.”
But by taking a positive outlook on this underwhelming weather, Howard and her family are trying to get out as often as possible.
Shannon, her husband, Dan, and kids, Peter and Nadia, go up Pillar Mountain about every other day. Their favorite activity is a four-wheeling trip at Saltry. Shannon told KDM that “even on the icky days Kodiak is a blast.”
Alicia Sharp told KDM that during summers like we’re having this year it is vital to “try to focus on the things you can be grateful for.”
To her, this means prioritizing getting outside and spending time with friends and family. Alicia and her husband, Caleb, daughter, Elena, and son, Jaxon, are always geared up for the outdoors.
“With all of this rain, it’s easy to go stir crazy.”
So, Alicia and her family turn their yearning for the sun into mud soup, puddle jumping, worm searches and misty walks at Abercrombie and Island Lake Trail.
Sharp told KDM that the rain brings a sort of realignment with it; she witnesses the change in smells when the rain welcomes itself in. “For any other mom or parent at home struggling, always reach out. We have rain or shine play time at the Berean Baptist Church.”
Sharp said the way to get through these rainy months is to bring people together.
Maureen Elizabeth shares that same mentality.
“Regardless of weather, we are outside,” she told KDM. Her 1 year old, Wade, “has even more fun in the rain” because it presents an opportunity for messier play. Through consistently getting outside for playtime, she is reminded how her little one is “entertained by the simplest things.”
Tanya Horne’s method of enjoying a rainy summer is boat watching. Being from the Arctic Circle, Horne says that “getting to walk the harbor is a treat,” and a simple tradition that she has always held dearly.
At times, she finds herself having a 10 minute refresher alone, sitting with family, or creating core memories of ice cream and dock walks with her daughter. She told KDM that this is a timeless ritual that she comes back to every other day. “It’s been a cold and rainy summer, but sitting there is always beautiful.”
There is no mistaking it: Sunshine carries documented health benefits and is a natural mood booster. But those who are thriving this year encourage you to take every opportunity you can — there’s sun even in the rain, after all. And even inside you can fill your free time with people and activities that bring you joy.
Life moves in seasons, and as Alicia Sharp encouraged: “Know that the rain cannot last forever.”
In fact, there is no rain for Kodiak in NOAA’s five-day forecast, and highs are supposed to be in the 60s.
So get outside and embrace Kodiak’s summer of 2023 for what it is — even if it is mostly wet.
