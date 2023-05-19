Kodiak’s remote villages are close-knit communities, and Akhiok is no exception. At the local school, which has about 15 students and two teachers, pupils share every connection.
“[Akhiok is] very unique,” senior Angel Eluska, 17, said in an interview with KDM. “You’re always around the people you’ve basically been born with. It’s a very different connection than a city public school. We feel a lot closer because we spend all our time together.”
Eluska, an Alaska Native, says her family heritage in the village goes back generations. Her immediate family moved back to Akhiok from Anchorage when she was in the third grade. Today she graduates from Akhiok School.
“It feels like I’m at the end of a marathon,” she said.
Even though Eluska’s plans for life aren’t fully decided, she said she has an interest in screenwriting or becoming a foreign-language teacher. Even more certainly, Eluska has no doubt in her mind that she wants to leave Alaska and study abroad.
“I’ll miss all my friends and family and being around them all the time,” Eluska said. “But I think it was more important to me that I learned independence, and I think I could do it… . This is my whole life here, but at the end of the day the village is small, and I’ve grown up in this environment all my life with the wilderness, and I know all about it. But in my heart, I really want to see more of the world.”
Eluska might not know where she ends up, but she said her first step is to move to Sitka, where she has applied to Outer Coast College to take advantage of the institution’s classes in culture.
Every year, Kodiak’s villages produce more people like Eluska. And Akhiok, like other Kodiak Island villages, has a slowly declining population as a result. The 2020 census showed the village had 63 residents, down almost a quarter from its population of 80 in 2000.
“Too many people have left, and it does feel emptier than when I was a kid, but what concerns me the most is losing the values the elders taught us, about family and relationships,” Eluska said. “I feel like we’re losing our connection with each other, and it does make me sad.”
The entire Kodiak Island Borough has been seeing a drop in population over the last few decades. Since 2000, the borough population has dropped by more than 800 people.
Kodiak has lost 5.9% of its population since 2010 and 8.0% since 2000. And its population is expected to continue to decrease for the foreseeable future, despite the U.S. Coast Guard’s plans to bring more people to Base Kodiak.
The Kodiak Island Borough’s population is expected to fall below 12,000 by 2030 and below 11,000 by 2040, according to predictions by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Alaska has had more people leave the state than move in every year since 2013, according to the state agency.
Such changes weigh heavily on Eluska as she makes decisions about her future.
“I hope people don’t lose faith in our villages and in our culture, and I hope that I inspire other kids and other villages around all of Alaska that if they want to see the world, they can do it,” Eluska said. “Just don’t forget where home is.”
