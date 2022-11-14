Kodiak area voters overwhelmingly favored Lisa Murkowski for U.S. Senate, Mary Peltola for U.S. House and Mike Dunleavy for governor in last Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial data from the state’s Division of Elections.
Murkowski garnered more support here than she did statewide, while Peltola’s Kodiak vote count was about even with how she scored statewide. Dunleavy got less support in Kodiak than he did statewide, according to state data.
Murkowski, generally viewed as a moderate Republican, received 50.29% of the vote in Kodiak, while challenger Kelly Tshibaka picked up 36.02% of the Kodiak vote. Democrat Patricia Chesbro received 9.38% of the vote and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka, still received 3.79% of the Kodiak vote.
Statewide, Tshibaka, a Republican who had the support of former President Trump, is leading with 44.2% of the unofficial vote tally and Murkowski is right behind her with 42.80% of the vote, according to the Division of Elections.
If neither candidate receives at least 50% plus one vote when the official numbers are released later this month, the race will be decided by ranked choice, with Kelley being eliminated and his votes going to whoever his supporters picked second on their ballots. If that adjustment doesn’t decide the winner, Chesbro will be eliminated and her votes will go to the candidates selected second on her ballot.
In the Alaska race for U.S. House of Representatives, Peltola, the Bethel Democrat who is finishing the term of the late Don Young, received 48.03% of Kodiak’s vote, followed by former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.96% of the vote and Nick Begich with 19.6% of the vote in Kodiak, according to the state’s unofficial results.
Statewide, Peltola picked up 47.26% of the vote, followed by Palin with 26.57% of the vote and Begich with 24.19% of the vote, based on unofficial results. If those trends hold, this race also will be decided by ranked choice voting.
In the gubernatorial race, 46.83% of Kodiak voters favored Dunleavy, the Republican incumbent, followed by former Gov. Bill Walker, running as an independent, with 28.30% of the Kodiak vote and Democrat Les Gara, who picked up 19.95% of the local vote.
Dunleavy picked up 52.06% of the vote statewide, which means ranked choice voting would not apply if current trends hold.
In the state senate and house races representing Kodiak, incumbent Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak picked up 85.71% of the Kodiak Island South vote, 76.92% of the vote in Old Harbor and 75% of the vote in Ouzinkie. He also was the overwhelming favorite of early voters and absentee voters, according to state data.
Stevens also picked up 72.69% of Kodiak Precinct 1 votes and 67.88% of Kodiak Precinct 2 votes.
District-wide, Stevens got 67.33% of the vote, followed by Heath Smith from Homer with 18.78% of the vote and Walter Jones from Anchor Point with 13.46% of the vote.
Smith fared best in Seward-Lowell Point and Cordova, while Jones was strongest in Seward-Lowell Point, Port Lions and the Flats.
Incumbent state Rep. Louise Stutes of Kodiak got 57.71% of the district-wide vote, and was strongest in Ouzinkie, Cordova and Kodiak Island South. She received 62.71% of the vote in Kodiak Precinct 1 and 55.99% of the vote in Kodiak Precinct 2.
Challenger Ben Vincent, who is also from Kodiak, was strongest in Seward-Lowell Point and the Flats. He received 44.01% of the vote in Kodiak Precinct 2 and 37.08% of the vote in Kodiak Precinct 1.
Vote totals for all races will be updated by the state Division of Elections on Tuesday and Friday, and votes are scheduled to be finalized on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.