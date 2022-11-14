Election

PHIL LAMPRON photo

Libby Eufemio signs in to vote with the assistance of volunteer Erik Grupp Nov. 8 at Bayside Fire Station.

 

Kodiak area voters overwhelmingly favored Lisa Murkowski for U.S. Senate, Mary Peltola for U.S. House and Mike Dunleavy for governor in last Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial data from the state’s Division of Elections.

Murkowski garnered more support here than she did statewide, while Peltola’s Kodiak vote count was about even with how she scored statewide. Dunleavy got less support in Kodiak than he did statewide, according to state data.

