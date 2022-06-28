Last week’s announcement about across-the-board pay increases for employees at the Kodiak History Museum is something that more Kodiak nonprofits, businesses and government entities are considering as the tight labor market makes filling the island’s hundreds of job openings even more challenging.
Earlier this year, the Kodiak City Council voted to increase employee pay after discovering that the City of Kodiak paid its employees less than average when compared to similar Alaska towns, based on a compensation study.
When considering the move, Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke said the goal was, in part, to reduce turnover. The city has 120 full-time positions and nine part-time staff, and on average is looking for 24 new employees every year.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly also is looking at potential changes to its wage scale.
“To address some of the concerns about appropriate wage rates, the Borough Assembly requested that staff advertise a request for proposals for an employee compensation study,” said Meagan Christiansen, special projects support for the borough manager’s office, in an email. “Staff is currently reviewing the proposals received in order to contract with a firm to perform the study.”
Any potential changes to the borough’s pay scale, if approved by the Assembly, would most likely go into effect in the next budget cycle, Christiansen said.
Some large employers in Kodiak and those needing highly skilled employees are reportedly reconsidering pay scales, but company representatives either could not be reached or did not want to speak publicly for this story.
At the Kodiak History Museum, board members increased employee pay by more than 23%, according to a statement from Executive Director Sarah Harrington.
“The museum industry struggles to pay competitive wages to highly skilled and educated employees, most of whom are women,” Harrington said. “Employee compensation has long been an issue for the KHS and a major barrier to recruiting and retaining qualified staff.”
With Kodiak’s May unemployment rate already near an historic low of 4.2%, according to data supplied by the Alaska Department of Labor & Workforce Development, Kodiak employers’ search for workers is likely to get even more difficult, especially through the summer.
May unemployment rates for Kodiak the past two years have been 7.4% and 8.7%, respectively, and August is historically the month with the tightest labor market. Last August, Kodiak’s unemployment rate was 4.3% and the August 2020 unemployment rate was 4.2%, according to data from the state department of Labor & Workforce Development.
Kodiak’s lowest unemployment rate in the past 10 years is September 2015, when only 3.5% of those looking for work could not find a job.
The leisure and hospitality sector in Alaska has seen the biggest wage increases during the past year, according to a spokesman for Brett Watson, research assistant professor of economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Institute of Social and Economic Research. That sector has seen wages increase 8.6% from May 2021 to May of this year.
Manufacturing wages increased 3.1% during that time, construction pay increased by 2.3% and workers in trade, transportation and utilities saw pay increase by 1.9%, according to Watson’s data.
“This pattern [of increased wages] makes sense,” Watson said in an email. “Leisure and hospitality was a sector hit very hard by the pandemic, so employers are now trying to re-staff as demand has recovered in the service sectors very quickly. In order to attract those workers back, that sector has been raising wages.”
Overall, average wage growth in Alaska is up 5.1% in the past year and 18.7% from May 2017 to May 2022, according to Watson’s research. Specific data for Kodiak was not available.
The increase in compensation for the Kodiak History Museum’s six employees will cost the museum another $121,000 in the coming fiscal year, according to the statement from Harrington.
“The new compensation strategy builds on a personnel initiative begun in 2021,” Harrington said. “The growth in expenses will be supported by conservative, strategic fund development efforts and earnings on the museum’s growing endowment.”
