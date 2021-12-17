The Bayside Volunteer Fire Department welcomed its new full time fire chief Monday after nearly a year with the position unfilled.
Lee Finlayson comes to the Bayside Fire Department from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he had served 21 years as a career firefighter before retiring as battalion chief.
Finlayson serves as Bayside Fire Department’s only full time employee. Bayside’s firefighters are on-call volunteers who are paid stipends.
Prior to serving in Grand Rapids, Finlayson started his career as a volunteer firefighter at the Walker Fire Department, which has a model similar to Bayside. Finlayson also served two tours in the Army and one tour in the Coast Guard.
Finlayson replaces Chris Smith as fire chief, who resigned for personal reasons after just a few months on the job. During the near-year gap, Coast Guard fire captain and Bayside volunteer firefighter Rebecca Nelson served as interim fire chief.
“The city of Walker Fire Department is like what we have here at Bayside,” Finlayson said. “We had a full-time firefighter and paid on-call volunteers.”
After serving for a few years at the Walker Fire Department, Finlayson said he took the fire exams for Grand Rapids, serving for his 21 years.
After retirement, Finlayson spent three years working as an emergency services coordinator for the Salvation Army before he saw the job opening for Bayside’s fire chief.
“I had been to Alaska when my kids were little and loved it up here, and I saw the job opening,” Finlayson said. “Like anything else, you take your shot at something, so I came up and spent a week here and loved it.”
He said the Bayside Fire Department is similar to “where I started as a firefighter.” Much like the Walker, he said there are other things in common, such as a new fire engine and other apparatus, as well as a burn building to conduct firefighter exercises.
“It just worked out and felt like a good fit,” Finlayson said. “It’s a nice way to culminate a fire career, coming back to where I started at a volunteer fire department.”
Finlayson said one of his goals as the new fire chief will be to increase the volunteer firefighter roster to 30 active people. He said Bayside currently has 20 volunteers.
“I want everybody trained beyond what they do,” he said. “Even if they are just a firefighter, I want them to have officer training or another direction they want to go. If they want to be a wildland firefighter expert, urban search and rescue or structural firefighter service, I will help them get to that goal.”
Finlayson added another goal would be to create a succession plan.
“When I eventually retire, there will be someone here that is more than capable to step into this position,” Finlayson said.
Finlayson said volunteer firefighters are a worthwhile commitment.
“Everybody has their own thing or full time job, but they give time up from that to come here,” Finlayson said. “I’ve always found that people who started their career as a volunteer firefighter are a little more dedicated to it because they gave up a lot of time to get to where they are at.”
Finlayson said the statement doesn’t take away from professional firefighters, as he had been in Grand Rapids “as they are there training and doing the right thing all the time,” but are paid full time to do it.
“If you take this job as a volunteer, for some of them, it’s a goal at some point to become a career firefighter,” Finlayson said. “But you seem to give a little bit more … if you’re sitting with family at Thanksgiving and the tones go off, you go.”
As a career firefighter, Finlayson said he’s worked a lot of holidays, but knew well in advance what his on-duty schedule would be like.
Finlayson said the Kodiak community could rely on response to fire and emergency calls, between Bayside and Womens Bay volunteer fire departments, the City of Kodiak Fire Department and the Coast Guard Base Kodiak Fire Department.
“You’ve got plenty of people to come if you’ve got that fully involved structure somewhere,” Finlayson said. “From what I understand, all the departments have an outstanding relationship.”
