Fire department

Submitted photo

The Kodiak City Fire Department responds to a stuck elevator at Kodiak High School last Friday.

Three Kodiak High School students were trapped in one of the school’s elevators for over half an hour last Friday.

The elevator got stuck when seismic sensors had tripped. The safety features of the elevator were working as designed, according to Darin Hargraves, director of maintenance and operations for the school district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.