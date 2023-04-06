Three Kodiak High School students were trapped in one of the school’s elevators for over half an hour last Friday.
The elevator got stuck when seismic sensors had tripped. The safety features of the elevator were working as designed, according to Darin Hargraves, director of maintenance and operations for the school district.
A teacher communicated with the stuck students through the elevator’s doors to assure them they would be alright, according to Hargraves and Vice Principal Matt Bieber. With giggling and laughter, the students’ replies were, “Oh, no problem!,” according to Hargraves. The students were unharmed, and not in any kind of duress.
Bieber spoke with the students after the incident had occurred. “We could hear them giggling with the doors closed. They didn’t express thoughts of fear. For them it was kind of a fun time to have a good excuse to be a little bit late to their next class.”
The Kodiak City Fire Department responded to the issue and got the students out in a timely manner upon arrival. District protocol requires school officials to immediately call emergency services in incidents such as this.
“In talking with the police chief, he said they have gotten calls frequently over the years for people getting stuck in elevators.” Hargraves said in an interview with KDM. “This is nothing new, and it happens. I will mention that all of our elevators have safety protocols established in them where you’ll never have an elevator go into a freefall or anything like that. The devices and stuff that are built into these elevators would prevent that. They’re very safe.”
The students were stuck in the elevator for about 30-40 minutes before the fire department helped get the students out. A ladder had to be used to help the students climb out of the elevator because it had stopped between floors.
“[The students] got to skip out on a class, but it’s something they can talk to their kids about someday,” Hargraves said.
The reason the sensor tripped is unknown at this point, and it could have been the result of a host of different things, according to Hargraves. The district’s elevators are tested on a routine basis as required by state codes. Maintenance is regularly done on the elevators as required.
“There was no negligence on our part,” Assistant Superintendent Kim Saunders said to KDM in an interview.
The elevator was fixed the following work day and is back in service. The elevators at the high school require a key to be able to be accessed. The students were provided a key because one of them had an injury that necessitated the use of the elevator.
“Anytime we have an incident like this, we use it as a learning opportunity and try to evaluate any ways that we might be able to prevent something like this from happening again,” Hargraves said.
KDM reached out to the school district but was unable to speak with the students or parents.
