Port Lions and Ouzinkie will be among the targeted beneficiaries of a $29.3 million federal grant designed to give six Native Alaska communities better access to broadband internet.
The grant, from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, will enable fast, affordable fiber-optic internet service to up to 930 homes in Port Lions, Ouzinkie, Chignik Lagoon, Chignik Lake, Cold Bay and False Pass.
“High-speed internet has become an essential component of everyday life and should be accessible to all Americans, especially in Tribal communities which disproportionately lack access to affordable, reliable internet,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, in a statement.
“This Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant will be transformative for the community and echoes the Biden Administration’s commitment to building infrastructure with equity at the forefront,” Raimondo said.
The $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is part of the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All Initiative.”
Port Lions Tribal Council President Nancy Nelson called the grant critical to the region’s future economy. “And this isn’t just about our community. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the digital divide and bring digital equity throughout the region and the state,” Nelson said in a statement.
Port Lions partnered with Anchorage-based GCI Communications Group to apply for the grant.
The grant expands on GCI’s $58 million AU-Aleutians Fiber Project, which is laying 800 miles of undersea cable to the Alaska Peninsula and includes communities in the Aleutian islands and Kodiak archipelago. The new money will enable the company to hook up individual households in the service area.
The project is scheduled to deliver 2 gig service to consumers in Unalaska later this year, and was partially funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service program.
“This partnership with the Native Village of Port Lions means GCI can expand its AU-Aleutians Fiber Network, which is currently in construction, to provide high-speed broadband data connectivity to six additional communities in the region. Fiber is the gold standard of connectivity. GCI has decades of fiber optic experience, and we firmly believe that middle-mile fiber networks are the fastest and most effective way to close the digital divide in Alaska,” said GCI Director of Rural Affairs Jen Nelson in a press release.
When complete, the AU-Aleutians Fiber Project will deliver high-speed broadband service to the approximately 7,000 Alaskans living in the Aleutian and Kodiak Island communities of Unalaska, Akutan, King Cove, Sand Point, Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay.
The grant announced last week will add approximately 4,000 more. “Fiber service will be a game-changer for consumers, fishing and maritime industries, schools and clinics, and will help these remote communities to realize their full economic potential,” said Billy Wailand, senior vice president of GCI Corporate Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.