A voter emerges from a voting booth with his ballot at the Bayside Volunteer Fire Station during the 2021 Kodiak Island’s municipal election day.

City of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough voters Tuesday will choose representatives in municipal regular elections. Kodiak polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in four precinct locations.

City voters will choose among three candidates for two, three-year council seats. Incumbents John Whiddon and Charles Davidson are up for re-election, and Bruce Schlactler is challenging them.

