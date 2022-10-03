City of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough voters Tuesday will choose representatives in municipal regular elections. Kodiak polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in four precinct locations.
City voters will choose among three candidates for two, three-year council seats. Incumbents John Whiddon and Charles Davidson are up for re-election, and Bruce Schlactler is challenging them.
Profiles of most candidates in city and borough elections are online at kodiakdailymirror.com. Type the candidate’s last name in the search bar.
Precinct One city voters south of Mill Bay Road downtown can cast ballots at the Harbormaster’s office, 403 West Marine Way.
Precinct Two voters north of Mill Bay Road downtown will vote at the City Teen Center, 410 Cedar St.
Mission Road Precinct residents on the north side of town vote at the Bayside Fire Hall, 4606 East Rezanof Drive.
On the Borough side, voters will choose a new borough mayor, three Assembly members and one school board member.
Aimee Williams is the presumptive next Kodiak Island Borough mayor. She’s the only candidate on the ballot Tuesday. Current Mayor Bill Roberts is stepping down.
Four candidates will vie for two, three-year assembly terms on the Assembly. Incumbents Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin are on the ballot, as are challengers Larry LeDoux and Jacob Castonguay.
Assembly incumbent Joseph Delgado and challenger Cort Neff square off for a one-year term on the Assembly.
James Pryor is the lone candidate on the ballot for a three-year term on the Kodiak Island Borough School Board.
An areawide ballot measure asks if the Assembly should remain a seven-member, at-large body.
Borough residents living in close proximity to the city of Kodiak will vote for at-large Borough Assembly candidates at city polling places. Bells Flats voters and eligible Coasties vote at the Womens Bay Fire Hall, 538 Sargent Creek Road.
Borough residents will place unopposed candidates on various Service Area boards. Mike Dolph is running for a three-year term on the Fire Protection Area 1 board. Jason Bunch is running for a three-year term on the Service Area 1 board, and Billy Ecret is the lone candidate for a three-year term on the Womens Bay Service Area. The Bayview Road and Monashka Bay Service Area boards are going begging for new members. No candidates appear on either ballot, and it’s too late to submit a write-in candidacy form.
Turnout in stand-alone municipal elections has been low in Kodiak. Just 13.7 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2021 election.
