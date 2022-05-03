Procare Home Medical Inc., a specialty home medical equipment supplier, will be seeing patients in Kodiak May 23 and 24, said Mike Tovoli, an operations manager with Procare. Tovoli and Procare Assis- tive Technology Professional Garon Moser will be coming to the island to help people access equipment they need and understand what their insurance will cover.
Procare provides medical equipment for people who need something that is “outside of the box” for their home care, Tovoli said. This can mean many things, such as wheelchairs with larger tires — which are often needed in Alaska, where the terrain and weather is harsher than in the Lower 48 — continuous glucose monitoring and CPAP machines.
This will be Moser’s first time on the island, but Tovoli has been making visits to the island with assistive technology professionals for 15 year, he said. These visits are facilitated through Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
“I know a few of those therapists who have been there for a long time and they really are great advocates for the folks that need this type of equipment,” Tovoli said. “We try to help them as much as we can.”
Appointments are made through referrals from physical therapists. Procare will only bill at the time of service, or when equipment is delivered, Tovoli said.
Anyone who has questions about what they may qualify for can call Procare’s Soldotna Office at (907) 260-4433 and speak to Tovoli.
Procare is not the only organization that people can turn to get medical equipment.
Terra Cupp loans out certain medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, crutches, braces, hospital beds and commodes, for free, she said. She accepts donations, but is aware that not everyone can afford to donate money.
Many of the things she lends out are donated by former hospice patients, or she bought out of pocket, Cupp said. Often doctors will contact Cupp, or people will reach out to her personally through Facebook or by texting (907) 942-5499, to get medical equipment.
Cupp started loaning equipment when she was working in hospice care and saw many patients who either could not afford medical equipment, or get access to it in a timely manner, she said.
“It just takes so long for equipment to get here,” Cupp said. “[This service] has really benefited a lot of people.”
The Kodiak Senior Center has a limited number of walkers, crutches, canes, shower chairs, commodes and wheelchairs that it loans out for free to anyone who needs them, regardless of whether or not they are senior citizens, according to Executive Director Pat Branson. All of their equipment is in high demand, according to Branson.
The Independent Living Center will help people find resources to attain medical equipment that they need, according to Beverly Cole, an advocate at the center. The number of the center’s Kodiak office is (907) 486-0493.
