The Coast Guard medevaced a man exhibiting stroke symptoms on a fishing vessel Monday, according to a release from the Coast Guard.
The man was a 62-year-old crew member on the Phoenix, a 254-foot fish processing vessel. The ship was located approximately 50 miles north of Cold Bay when the man was medevaced.
Watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for medical assistance from the Phoenix at 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to the release. A Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter aircrew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley — which is homeported in Base Kodiak — lifted the patient off the Phoenix at 3:10 p.m. the Coast Guard reported. The patient was flown to Cold Bay, where he was placed in the care of an air ambulance crew, according to the release.
At the time the patient was hoisted from the Phoenix, there were wind gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour, 10-foot seas and 7-mile visibility, according to the press release.
“It’s been a busy few days for the Alex Haley crew and their embarked aircrew,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Cole. “They had two medevacs in four days and were essential in getting these individuals to a higher level of care.”
The Coast Guard’s District 17 Public Affairs office said the crew on the Alex Haley medevaced a man from the fish processing vessel America’s Finest in Dutch Harbor on March 17. The man was reported to have had a serious foot injury.
