Rising health care costs and increases in employee wages are the main factors behind the City of Kodiak’s 22.8% increase in its next fiscal year’s budget, which was approved unanimously at last Thursday’s City Council meeting.
The total budget for next year, which starts July 1 and goes through June 30, 2023, is $47.37 million.
The City Council approved employee raises in February after the City of Kodiak participated in a compensation study that compared salaries and benefits for city employees to those in 12 similar communities.
The study found that the city paid its employees less than the average of those communities — after adjustments for cost of living — despite the fact that the City of Kodiak generated more tax revenue than nine of the communities surveyed.
After analyzing the data in January, the City Council started looking for ways to raise the salaries of city employees as a way to reduce turnover, knowing that it would have to come up with additional funding in the new budget.
In last week’s budget presentation, City Manager Mike Tvenge explained to the City Council how that could happen.
Among the highlights, Tvenge said $27.3 million will be coming from the General Fund. That is an increase of 24% compared to last year, Tvenge said, largely to pay an extra $5.16 million needed to cover capital improvement projects.
Those projects — four that are new and eight that are ongoing — range in price from $50,000 to $5 million, Tvenge said, and include everything from the city’s role in Baranof Park upgrades and the construction of a new fire station to road maintenance and the purchase of heavy equipment.
The General Fund will have $11.4 million remaining after the new budget is accounted for. That will be enough for 6.2 months of operating reserves, but it is a reduction of $5.16 million from current levels, according to Tvenge.
The budget is being funded without an increase in property taxes, which are currently set at 2 mils, or sales tax, which is set at 7% with a cap of $3,000. At the current mil rate, the owner of a $300,000 house will owe $600 in city taxes next year.
City Council members Randall Bishop, Charles Davidson, Terry Haines and John Whiddon voted in favor of the budget. Bob Stanford and Richard Walker were not present at the meeting.
In other action, the City Council also issued a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.
