Kodiak High School graduate Aaron Mahony, Class of 1990 and now a lieutenant colonel in the New York Air National Guard, has been promoted to the role of commander for the New York Air National Guard’s 224 Support Squadron, according to a release from the National Guard.
Col. Jeffery W. Kerneklian, the prior 224 Air Defense Group Support Group commander, stepped down from his post to retire, according to the release.
“Lt. Col. Mahoney has served in several different capacities during his career and has been an outstanding leader at every stop along the way,” Col. Joseph Roos, the 224 Air Defense Group Commander, said in a press release. “Lt. Col. Mahoney is taking over a highly-trained, effective squadron, and I am confident his experience, management skills and sound judgment will enable the unit to continue its superb work in support of our air defense.”
Roos officiated the ceremony when Mahoney took command, according to the release.
The 224 Air Defense Group supports the New York Air National Guard in conducting Eastern Air Defense Group missions to help with the air defense of the eastern United States and the Support Group is a subsidiary of the Air Defense Group.
Although Mahoney was born in Utah, he was raised in Kodiak and after high school went to Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, according to the release. He graduated from the university with a degree in business administration in 1995, and joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1997. Mahoney was then transferred to Oregon Air National Guard.
Throughout his career, Mahoney served in the Oregon Air National Guard’s 116 Air Control Squadron, the Joint Air Defense Operations Center in Washington, D.C., and the New York Air National Guard, according to the release.
Throughout this time, Mahoney has been in several leadership positions, including those in the 224 Air Defense Squadron.
Before stepping into his current position, Mahoney was the Inspector General for the 224 Support Squadron, which is a subordinate unit of the 224 Air Defense Group, according to the release.
