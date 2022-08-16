Here are answers to common voting-day questions, as supplied by the state of Alaska’s Division of Elections.
• Signing in: You will be asked for identification, such as a voter ID card, driver’s license, state ID, military ID, passport, hunting or fishing license.
• After signing in: You will be given a ballot-issuing card to give to the ballot issuing election worker.
• Receiving and marking your ballot: Give your ballot-issuing card to the appropriate worker in exchange for a ballot.
• Voting: You will be asked to complete your ballot in a voting booth or other private location. Once done, you will be provided a secrecy sleeve to place your ballot inside.
• After voting: You will go to the ballot box worker to place your ballot for counting. Your ballot may be put into a scanning unit for digital counting, or dropped in a designated ballot box for hand counting.
