The state of Alaska filed criminal misdemeanor charges last Friday against a vessel operator for illegal trawling.
The operator was allegedly using non-pelagic trawl gear within the Kodiak ground fish registration area. Allegedly attached was chafing gear and chain rib lines suitable for fishing in contact with the seabed — devices not authorized for legal pelagic trawl gear.
“This violation is significant in the potential it has for negatively affecting important habitats,” said Sgt. Josh Boyle with Alaska Wildlife Troopers, in a statement.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement officers notified the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Naushon, which is a 110-foot island class patrol boat homeported in Homer, and Alaska Wildlife Troopers that a fishing vessel had been operating in the Barnabas bottom trawl closure area located at the south end of Kodiak Island.
The trawler was boarded on April 16 by a law enforcement team from the Naushon.
“In response to the boarding, [NOAA] opened an investigation into the vessel for fishing in federal waters closed to non-pelagic trawl gear around Kodiak,” said Phillip Null, a NOAA law enforcement supervisory enforcement officer, in a statement.
Law enforcement discovered evidence of non-pelagic trawling inside the closure area. The Coast Guard boarding team determined that the fishing vessel was in violation for trawling in the Barnabas closure area while having a non-pelagic trawl on board.
“Once the initial violation was discovered by our boarding team, [NOAA] Office of Law Enforcement and Alaska Wildlife Trooper officers embarked the vessel to collect evidence and document violations of state and federal law,” Naushon’s commanding officer Lt. Will Singletary said in a statement. “The interagency cooperation with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers is essential to our operational success and certainly strengthens our enforcement capabilities.”
The name of the operator was not provided, and additional information from the Alaska State Troopers was not immediately available.
