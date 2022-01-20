The Emergency Operations Center reported 571 known, active cases of COVID on the island on Wednesday, a 32% decrease from its last report on Friday, when there were 834 known, active cases. This is the first time that the number of reported cases has decreased since December. Based on the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ standards, Kodiak is still at high risk.
Three people have been hospitalized due to problems associated with COVID since Friday, according to the Emergency Operations Center. There are two people actively hospitalized due to reasons associated with COVID as of Wednesday, the EOC reported.
The Emergency Operations Center announced 255 new cases on Wednesday, which were diagnosed between Jan. 5 and Jan. 18. One person contracted COVID because of travel-related reasons, 24 people were infected by close contacts and the rest of the infections are being attributed to community spread, according to the Emergency Operations Center. Of the 255 people diagnosed with COVID in this time frame, six of them were non-residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,073 known cases on the island, including 130 cases that happened among nonresidents. Approximately 30% of the people on the island have been diagnosed with COVID, based on numbers reported by the Emergency Operations Center.
Since the start of the pandemic, 109 people have been hospitalized and nine people have died due to reasons associated with COVID.
The Biden Administration is sending free, at-home COVID tests to people who request them. The administration is giving out four tests per household. Tests can be ordered at www.COVIDtest.gov and usually take seven to 12 days to be shipped. At-home tests may lead to the Emergency Operations Center underreporting COVID diagnosis in the future, however they can keep the community safer, according to Lcdr. Ashley Frost, lab director for the Kodiak Area Native Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.