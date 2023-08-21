Jazz, classical, fusion, contemporary Scottish folk, community theater and more are on the Kodiak Arts Council’s 2023-24 Performing Arts Series menu at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium starting Oct. 1.
The season runs through April and includes eight events.
Performing Arts Program Manager Hazel Delos Santos said the selections are meant to appeal to a young audience. She went to Arts Northwest last year to meet with artists and arts presenters in other Alaska communities and plan statewide tours that include Kodiak.
“The tours we build are based on what we think will do well in Kodiak and around Alaska,” Santos said. “I was looking for diversity, something new. We want to invite more youth to come to these performing arts events. It’s definitely a diverse group of performers.”
Here’s a rundown of the season schedule:
— Oct. 1: Hawaiian female vocalist Paula Fuga is Hawaii’s “Queen of Soul” and is acclaimed for her originality in song composition and spellbinding, soulful vocals.
— Oct. 14: World fusion band Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop.
— Nov. 15: Diyet & the Love Soldiers features alternative country, folk roots and traditional music with catchy melodies and stories that are deeply rooted in Diyet’s indigenous worldview and Northern life.
— Dec. 2&3: JOY 2023 will bring back Kodiak’s community choir and orchestra for a fun-filled holiday concert for everyone to enjoy!
— Dec. 10: –Experience the magic of the season with the 13th annual Holiday Bells Concert featuring Isle Bells, Kodiak’s renowned community handbell choir.
— March 2-10: Spring 2024 Community Theater Production. Next year’s event has not yet been announced, but the Kodiak Arts Council produces works of theater to develop and showcase talents of community members of all ages.
Molly Miller, the Arts Council’s new executive director, said the community theater production is still in development and should be announced in September. “We’re finalizing the details now and we’ll have more news a little later,” Miller said.
— March 17: Toronto-based and JUNO-nominated jazz, country/folk singer-songwriter Barbra Lica is receiving worldwide accolades for her unique vocal ability that stresses subtlety, grace and expression with a genuine, warm and engaging stage presence.
April 10: One of Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unites deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of its Glasgow base.
This will be Miller’s first season at the helm of the Kodiak Arts Council. “The Arts Council is a Kodiak institution,” Miller told KDM in July. “I feel like it’s always been the face of the arts in Kodiak, and the chance to take the helm is very alluring. I’m really excited about leading the Arts Council. It gave so much to me as a child.”
The 2003 graduate of Kodiak High School comes to the Arts Council from a leadership position at Kodiak Area Native Association. Before that she studied dance and performed professionally in Seattle, San Francisco and New York City.
Tickets for each show are available now. You can save 15% by purchasing season tickets. Adults $191, senior, $171. There is also a family season ticket available. To learn more, visit www.kodiakarts.org.
