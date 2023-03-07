Due to crew shortages, the M/V Kennicott is being placed on standby status until crew levels rise enough to operate the vessel.
The Kennicott originally was scheduled to return to service on May 11. However, due to state employee retention and employment difficulties, the vessel will be laid up. The Department of Transportation has placed the Kennicott as a priority over other offline vessels to receive the staff it needs to operate, according to Sam Dapcevich, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, in an interview with KDM. If staffed, it would provide supplemental service to the Kodiak area and operate across the Gulf of Alaska.
“We are putting a lot of effort into recruitment and retention,” Dapcevich said. “We’d really like to see it happen. We just can’t make any promises.”
The Department of Transportation did choose the M/V Columbia to be staffed over the Kennicott because of the need to service Haines. The Columbia has a larger capacity for passengers and vehicles, but it is unable to operate across the Gulf of Alaska. Kennicott could take the place of the Columbia if issues occur with that vessel.
“I think the bigger problem is that we simply have changed the retirement and benefit system a few years ago and so many people are simply unwilling to work,” Senate President Gary Stevens R-Kodiak, said in an interview with KDM. “Not only in the Alaska Marine Highway System, but as a state worker. So, we’re facing a real crisis because of that.”
A new bill, Senate Bill 88, is attempting to address issues with state worker retention by adding a pension plan.
“The new bill we’re working on does reinstate a pension plan — a retirement system — but it’s nowhere near as generous as the old one,” Stevens said. “It will not only retain, but it will attract people back to Alaska.”
Without the Kennicott in service, the Alaska Marine Highway System is unable to provide service across the Gulf of Alaska. Operating the Kennicott across the gulf requires more advanced certifications for crew, and those are positions that the Alaska Marine Highway system is short on, according to Dapcevich.
This has the potential to impact the summer transfer for Coast Guard members, among other things. U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Edward Hernaez, commander for Base Kodiak, could not be reached, and Coast Guard spokeswoman Alissa Blackburn was unable to comment.
Dapcevich said those interested in making the trip to Bellingham, Wash., will have to drive from Homer to Haines or Skagway to be able to continue to use the ferry service to Bellingham until the Kennicott returns to service.
The staffing shortage is not unique to the ferries serving Kodiak, according to the Department of Transportation. Rather, it is a problem currently facing vessels sailing throughout the country as well as the rest of the Alaska Marine Highway System.
For most of last year, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities was on what it described as an “aggressive hiring campaign.” It used headhunters, took part in career fairs across Alaska and Washington, using targeted advertising, and offered $5,000 signing bonuses to attract new crew members.
All the ferry news isn’t bad. Old Harbor has been placed on the M/V Tustumena’s summer schedule for the Aleutian Chain once a month. The complete summer ferry schedule is expected to be released this week.
