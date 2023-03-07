Tustumena

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The M/V Tustumena docked in Kodiak Monday for the first time since its winter overhaul. 

Due to crew shortages, the M/V Kennicott is being placed on standby status until crew levels rise enough to operate the vessel.

The Kennicott originally was scheduled to return to service on May 11. However, due to state employee retention and employment difficulties, the vessel will be laid up. The Department of Transportation has placed the Kennicott as a priority over other offline vessels to receive the staff it needs to operate, according to Sam Dapcevich, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, in an interview with KDM. If staffed, it would provide supplemental service to the Kodiak area and operate across the Gulf of Alaska.

