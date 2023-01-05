Alaska ranks 34th in the 2022 state health rankings conducted by United Health Foundation, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The biggest problems for Alaska: The state saw a 37% increase in “frequent mental distress among adults” and a 22% increase in drug-related deaths.
The survey did not have rankings for individual communities, but at least six Kodiak residents are known to have died with Fentanyl in their blood in the past two years, according to data supplied by the Kodiak Police Department.
During last October, November and December, law enforcement officers twice seized drugs with a street value of more than $500,000 in Kodiak, according to court documents and KDM research.
But opioids were not even the biggest drug problem in Alaska in 2021, according to the survey. A total of 19.4% of Alaskan adults were involved in “excessive drinking,” which ranks our state No. 40. Non-medical drug use by adults in Alaska involved 17.1% of the population, ranking us No. 38 in that category.
A total of 14% of Alaskan adults said they were under frequent mental distress, and while that isn’t a large number the year-to-year increase was noteworthy to the United Health Foundation.
Alaska finished last in two specific areas: Violent crime, where there were 838 offenses per 100,000 people, and childhood immunizations by age of 24 months, with only 61.2% of the state’s population covered.
Alaska did rank well in several areas:
Public health funding was the best nationwide, with an average of $449 per person.
Alaska is also first in the nation for access to dental care.
Alaska is second in the nation for access to mental health care and fourth in the nation with access to primary care.
Alaska is second in the nation for the percentage of adults who participate in high-risk HIV behaviors, with 4.3%.
Alaska is second in the nation for percent of babies with low birthweight, at 6.6%.
Alaska is fifth in the nation with percent of adults with multiple chronic conditions, at 7.8%.
