Kodiak, like the rest of the state, has a large number of women involved in plant- ing and harvesting food, according to Dr. Emily Iacobucci, vice president of the Kodiak Harvest Food Cooperative’s Board of Directors. That is why the KHFC, in coordination with Kodiak 4-H, is hosting the second-annual Kodiak Women in Agriculture Conference.
The conference will give women on the island the opportunity to network and strengthen community ties, Iacobucci said.
“Women may not be the face of the [agriculture sector], but they take a lot of the backseat rolls,” Iacobucci said. “They are usually in charge of taking care of kids and financial obligations on top of agriculture responsibilities.”
At the conference, attendees will present ongoing or upcoming agricultural projects, Iacobucci said. There is a range of initiatives that attendees are leading.
The Kodiak Archipelago Leadership Institute, which offers free training in farming and growing to Alutiiq communities that are off the road system, developed “Alutiiq Grown hydroponic systems.” This system, which is already used in several places on the island including Marlene’s Garden, Sitkalidak Sunrise Farms and the Port Lions Farm, extends the growing season into winter, according to KALI’s Facebook page.
The Kodiak Harvest Food Coop teamed up with numerous organizations in the community to help plant flower beds at the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center earlier this year, Iacobucci said. The coop is hoping to strengthen its relationship with the KWRCC, according to Iacobucci. KHFC is also working toward opening a grocery store stocked with exclusively local produce, she said.
The unifying factor of these projects is that they provide support for other people on the island.
“Living on Kodiak, food security is something that everybody is used to,” Iacobucci said. “We need people to be compassionate about that.”
Even though the conference is online, Iacobucci hopes that the attendees will still be able to form a sense of community. This will be done through a series of activities and presentations that are meant to make the conference feel more personable. These activities include a “cook along,” where Diane Million, the owner of Million Recipes, will give a class on how to use local ingredients to make a caesar salad dressing, and forums where people talk about meditation and wellness, according to Iacobucci.
“Women like to be together and form a supportive community,” Iacobucci said. “We have a really great community for people and a great population of role-model women in Kodiak.”
The conference is 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can register for the conference on the Kodiak Women in Agriculture 2021 Facebook page.
