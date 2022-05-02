The U.S. House of Representatives passed the “American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act” on Friday. This act, which passed through the Senate in March, would re-establish the American Fisheries Advisory Committee, which would research, market and develop national fisheries, according to a press release from the office of Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
Sullivan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., co-sponsored the bill.
The American Fisheries Advisory Committee, originally funded in part by money from fishery import taxes, was first established in 1954 through the “Saltonstall-Kennedy Act,” but disbanded in 1972. Since then, the National Marine Fisheries Service has determined which parties receive grants for fisheries research, marketing and development. Sullivan believes there are disconnects between the needs of Alaska fisheries and fishermen, and the NMFS’s priorities.
“Alaska has the healthiest and most sustainably-managed fisheries in the world thanks in large part to the dedication and insights of our fishermen, vessel owners, distributors, and processors,” Sullivan said in the press release. “For too long, these Alaskans have not had a voice in directing the millions of federal grant dollars toward the priorities and needs of the fishing industry. No longer. Once my American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act is signed into law, our fishermen will again have a seat at the table to offer appropriate input and oversight of the Saltonstall-Kennedy grant process, identify opportunities for improvement and growth, and maintain Alaska’s status as the superpower of seafood.”
This act is supported by the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, the United Fishermen of Alaska and the North Pacific Fisheries Association, according to the press release.
“I can’t express enough my gratitude to Senator Sullivan, Senator Murkowski, the late great Congressman Young and the other bill co-sponsors for championing the American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act over the finish line,” said Matt Alward, president of the United Fishermen of Alaska. “This effort to restore the original intention of the Saltonstall Kennedy Act was many years in the making and was a tremendous team effort. We look forward to the creation of the committee that will enable the SK grant funding to once again be directed by the US seafood industry to what they feel will best have a positive and impactful effect on all aspects of the seafood industry.”
