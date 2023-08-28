The Kodiak Island Borough School Board reviewed a list of capital improvement projects for the next six years at its meeting last week.
Every year, the school district updates the list of projects it sends to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development for possible funding. Here’s the wish list of projects in need of funding through fiscal year 2030.
— Chiniak School water treatment system upgrade, $600,000;
— North Star Elementary siding and window replacement, $832,000;
— Peterson Elementary roof replacement, $2.51 million.
— North Star Elementary roof and skylight replacement, $2.5 million;
— East Elementary metal roof replacement, $299,279;
— Main Elementary siding replacement, $800,000.
— East Elementary siding replacement, $299,279;
— Aquatic Training Facility re-tile, $1.5 million.
— Chiniak School flooring replacement, $86,936;
— Port Lions School flooring replacement, $261,626;
— Kodiak Middle School paint and siding repairs, $622,943;
— Peterson Elementary paint and siding repairs, $400,998.
— North Star Elementary HVAC controls replacement, $1.0 million;
— Chiniak School HVAC controls replacement, $223,984;
— Main Elementary HVAC controls replacement, $966,861.
— Akhiok School HVAC controls replacement, $246,439;
— Port Lions HVAC controls replacement, $632,779.
