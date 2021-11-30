Record-breaking cold temperatures slammed into Kodiak the last week of November, signaling what might be a colder than normal winter.
On Sunday the temperature dropped to 3 degrees Fahrenheit, which tied with the same date in 1971 as the coldest Nov. 28 on record in Kodiak, according to the National Weather Service. Another record was set on Saturday when it was 5 degrees, 2 degrees colder than the previous record for Nov. 27, which was set in 2011. Finally, last Wednesday, it fell to 6 degrees in the morning, according to NWS Meteorologist Carson Jones. The previous record-cold temperature for Nov. 23, which was set in 2005, was 7 degrees, Jones said.
“It’s not the winter that we’re used to,” said City Mayor Pat Branson, who also serves as executive director of the Kodiak Senior Center. “This has been way too cold, and early snow that has stayed. This is like the Chicago winter that I grew up with, not the Kodiak winter that I’m used to.”
That is unfortunate because part of the appeal of Kodiak are the comparatively warm winters, she said. Branson came to Kodiak in 1982.
Branson’s not the only one who thinks this way. Laurie Murdock moved to Kodiak from Anchorage in August 1989. She made the decision to move here because it never got warmer than 20 below zero in Anchorage in January 1989, she estimated. She was stuck inside the entire month and after that experience, her husband and their young kids packed up and sailed away, she said. So far, the weather in Kodiak has suited her well, with the exception of this year. Not only is this the coldest November she has experienced, the cold has lasted longer than it has in the past, she said.
Since mid-November, there has been a mass of arctic air hovering over the Kenai Peninsula, blowing cold air around Kodiak. Usually, the air masses are pushed away during storms.
A COLDER THAN NORMAL WINTER
People have found different ways to keep warm in the freezing temperatures. More people have been asking for meals to be delivered to them from the Senior Center, according to Branson. To keep warm outside of work, Branson stands in front of her pellet stove at home, where she does crossword puzzles.
Murdock layers up. Despite the frigid temperatures, she went for a walk Monday while wearing four layers of clothing.
Even though the weather has been unusually cold, this is far from the coldest that the island has gotten.
Szabo, who came to the island in 1966, doesn’t remember much from November 1971 except that some boats had ice on them. However, he does remember the winter of 1989. The island’s coldest day on record, for any day of the year, was on Jan. 28, 1989, when it was 16 below zero, according to Jones.
During that winter, the harbor began to freeze, Szabo said. The ice was never solid enough to walk on, but the weather did cause some boat problems. Szabo, along with other boat owners, had trouble starting their engines because there wasn’t enough antifreeze, he said.
“A lot of people just got complacent,” he said. “Typically, our weather is only in the 20s or 30s. [Monday] was about typical. The fact that the long spell of teens we had last week is not that typical. People just get complacent with our sort of balmy weather.”
Weather tracking hasn’t improved much since Szabo came to Kodiak, he said. Although there is better technology, the fact that the North Pacific is so sparsely populated means that the National Weather Service is limited in its ability to survey that area. Szabo doesn’t trust any forecast that predicts more than 48 hours in the future, he said, and with good reason. Because of the limited amount of data that the NWS can collect in the North Pacific, it’s hard to know if a storm will hit Kodiak until it arrives, Jones said in a past interview.
Even though it is hard to predict future weather in Kodiak, meteorologists have reason to believe that this will be a colder-than-usual winter, because of something called the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. The PDO is characterized by atypical weather fluctuations which, overtime, make the surface temperature of water either cooler or warmer. Right now, there is a cool phase.
This just means that people have to adapt, Branson said. One of the many ways to do that is to pull out the heavy coats.
“‘There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing,’” Murdock said, quoting a Scandinavian proverb.
