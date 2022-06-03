Kodiak 4-H held their 34th “annual” sourdough pancake breakfast over Memorial Day weekend at the Kodiak Crab Festival. After two years of the event not taking place due to COVID, it was a welcome event for many community members.
Kris Arnold, a longtime supporter of Kodiak 4-H said, “So yummy and the helpers are outstanding!”
More than 250 community members came to eat the pancakes, which were made from a sourdough starter that dates back more than 100 years. The sourdough starter was also offered for sale at the event to continue its growth through the Kodiak community. Community members who missed out can contact the Kodiak 4-H office for information on getting their own starter via email at kodiak4h@gmail.com
One Kodiak resident said “It was a great event,” and another added, “The waitstaff was especially attentive. I am gratified that you continue this tradition. And special thanks to Cost Savers for their part.”
Kodiak 4-H is so thankful to the 4-H leaders and families who worked hard at the event, and wishes to express gratitude to the Kodiak Elks, Cost Savers and Harborside Coffee for continuing to support this event.
HISTORY OF THE KODIAK 4-H SOURDOUGH STARTER
The starter used in 2022 consists of three different batches, all of unique origin.
One came across the Great Plains to Salt Lake City with pioneers about 1845. Marie Rice acquired it in Oklahoma from a friend in about 1982 and has kept it going since then. Rice also received a second starter from Priscilla Branson, the school nurse with whom she worked as a teacher in Kodiak in about 1965. Branson had gotten the starter from a man named Sid in Sitka. Its exact provenance is unknown. Branson said Sid was traveling to Anchorage from Sitka with some of the starter in his briefcase — in addition to some important papers. The temperature in the briefcase rose, the starter rose with it and the rest is best left up to your imagination.
Barbara Zimmerman’s starter came from her dad, Norm Sutliff, and it originates from the Hope Gold Wash, which began in 1895. A Native woman came with the starter to the gold camp to set up a laundry business, and married one of the miners.
Marie Rice and Barbara Zimmerman have shared their sourdough starter with many people and it has been used for the annual 4-H sourdough pancake feed during Crab Festival since about 1987.
