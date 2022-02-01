Weather in Kodiak has been crazy for months now. It might be hard to believe, but Kodiak is experiencing one of the driest winters it has had in decades, according to Brian Brettschneider with the National Weather Service’s Alaska Region.
From Nov. 1 to Jan. 27, Kodiak received only 10.66 inches of precipitation, according to data from the National Weather Service. The last time it was known to be that dry was in 1976, when there was 10 inches of snow during that same time frame, the NWS recorded.
That is especially strange, taking into consideration the rain and snow we received last week, and the fact that there was record rainfall for the island on Jan. 13, when Kodiak saw 1.61 inches of precipitation in a day. It rained more on that day than on any Jan. 13th in Kodiak’s recorded history.
And that’s not the only strange weather happening on the island.
The past few months have been filled with record-high temperatures and, as the National Weather Service recently determined, record lows. On Dec. 26, Kodiak broke the state record for the warmest day in December when it reached 67 degrees, according to the NWS. That was in stark contrast to the prior month, which was the coldest November on record for Kodiak, according to the National Weather Service.
The disparity wasn’t apparent at first. Due to problems with the gauge at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport, the National Weather Service’s office in Anchorage was receiving only intermittent reports from the island for the first nine days of December, Brettschneider said. It wasn’t until the end of the month that the data from the gauge was manually extracted, he said.
“All these things are not only important for day-to-day flight information,” Brettschneider said. “We also need the collective [data] to know what it’s like at Kodiak or what it’s like at Juneau or what it’s like at Fairbanks. It’s like at Juneau or what it’s like at Fairbanks. It’s considered extremely important.”
Consistent tracking helps the National Weather Service determine a region’s long-term patterns in temperature and climate, such as how much precipitation a region has and when it happens, or how cold days tend to be in any given part of the year, according to Brettschneider.
There were several places in Alaska that had cold Novembers in 2021. Pink Salmon experienced its coldest November on record, and Bethel had its second coldest month on record. However, more often the months are getting warmer across the state, Brettschneider said.
When looking at temperatures across the state, there have been 34 months that have broken into the top 10 warmest months on record since April 2013. The reason that April 2013 is a notable month is because it was the last time that there was a “top 10 coldest month” in Alaska, Brettschneider said.
“The warming climate is like the background noise, white noise and it just gets turned up a little higher each year,” Brettschneider said. “You can still have record cold and you can still have a month like Kodiak did in November, it’s just harder to do it now.”
