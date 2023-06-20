Kodiak saw its warmest temperatures of the year over the weekend, but fell short of any records.
Saturday saw a high of 62 degrees and a low of 49 degrees, and Sunday topped out at 74 degrees after seeing a low of 53 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.
Record highs for those days were 79 and 78, respectively.
While not records, last weekend’s temperatures were well above averages, which were 57.3 for Saturday and 57.5 for Sunday, according to NWS data.
And temperatures weren’t the only things on the rise.
Thick yellow-green layers of tree pollen coated everything from vehicles to hoop house frames.
“In my 40 years of living here, I’d say this is an above-normal pollen ‘event,’” said KDM Garden Gate columnist Marion Owen. “The brilliant red cones we’ve been seeing are actually the pollen cones.
“They started out a few weeks ago, appearing as red tips which swelled and turned a darker red/purple color. With all the rain we had in May and early June, I suspect there was some pent-up action just waiting to happen. And happen it did, and even though there is rain in the forecast, it doesn’t necessarily mean the pollen party is over.”
Owen said when the conditions are “just right,” as they were last weekend when Kodiak received its burst of heat, the cones released their pollen with the goal of reaching a receptive cone and, thus, successful reproduction.
In addition, Owen said, the airborne pollen is not like dust. It is organic and contains about 30% protein, including many amino acids.
“As such, when it gets wet, it becomes sticky and in large quantities can start to ferment,” Owen said. “I recall several years ago walking around Lake Gertrude in Fort Abercrombie and where the pollen had collected in dense rafts against the lakeshore. The smell was like rotting cabbage. Same with on the beach, where it had rolled around in the kelp and rotted in the sun.”
Given its sticky nature, last weekend’s pollen bloom is not likely to be washed away today, even though we have a 60% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., according to NWS data.
Rain is expected to continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with chances continuing in the 60% range until about 10 a.m. Wednesday, when rain chances drop to “scattered showers,” NWS data says.
A chance of rain stays in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
The rain is likely to keep temperatures in the more normal range, with an anticipated high of 56 today, 55 on Wednesday, and 56 on Thursday and Friday.
