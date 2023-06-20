Pollen

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Pollen covers a truck’s window on Sunday in Kodiak. 

Kodiak saw its warmest temperatures of the year over the weekend, but fell short of any records. 

Saturday saw a high of 62 degrees and a low of 49 degrees, and Sunday topped out at 74 degrees after seeing a low of 53 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.

