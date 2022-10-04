The Kodiak Electric Association has been awarded a million-dollar federal grant to support its Terror Lake Hydroelectric Generating Station as part of the Energy Department’s program designed to encourage hydro-based utilities to expand electricity production.
KEA Regulatory Specialist Jennifer King said the money will be used to ensure Terror Lake continues to provide up to 85 percent of Kodiak’s electrical needs into the future.
“Terror Lake is really the cornerstone of our power supply,” she said. “We’ll use this grant to operate and maintain our equipment.”
The Terror Lake Hydro project was built in the early 1980s and was designed for expansion to account for population and demand growth. In 2013, KEA added a third turbine and generator to the two original units.
“When the project was built, they had in mind that demand would grow. All the plumbing and transmission equipment for the third until was already there,” King said.
In 2019, the utility diverted a watershed adjacent to its existing reservoir in the hills behind Womens Bay to further expand electricity production.
KEA is one of 55 municipal and privately owned hydro utilities nationwide to receive funding through the Energy Department’s Hydro Incentive Program. KEA’s $1 million award was the largest among the utilities to receive funding. King said KEA will continue to participate in the program.
“It looks like we’ll be able to apply for this program into the future,” she said, adding that the grant award won’t result in lower power bills but will enable KEA to maintain consistent rates.
“This will help us keep our rates stable,” King said. “We’ve not going to be changing our rate structure because of this, but we are glad to be able to use this to continue to have stable rates in Kodiak.”
