KEA

Courtesy of KEA

A drone’s view of the Kodiak Electric Association’s wind turbines on Pillar Mountain. 

The Kodiak Electric Association has been awarded a million-dollar federal grant to support its Terror Lake Hydroelectric Generating Station as part of the Energy Department’s program designed to encourage hydro-based utilities to expand electricity production.

KEA Regulatory Specialist Jennifer King said the money will be used to ensure Terror Lake continues to provide up to 85 percent of Kodiak’s electrical needs into the future.

