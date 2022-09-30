Let’s play a game. Think “Family Feud,” but not “Family Feud.” What are some reasons why somebody misses work?
Sick. Family emergency. Car accident. Sporting event. A bear break-in.
Say what? A bear break-in? That is why Kodiak resident Aaron Olsen missed work on Wednesday. He had a midnight intruder into his Bells Flats home — a 988-pound bear.
“I don’t understand why it came into the house,” Olsen said. “I’ve seen bears tear into an arctic entry, sit there, and munch on whatever is in there. I never thought this would happen.”
But it did. And it was quite an awakening. Details were scattered, but that happens when a bear wakes you in your house.
Nathan Svobado, area wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said bears breaking into occupied homes is a rare occurrence but has happened before.
“Every couple years, we have a bear or two that breaks into a garage or shed usually to obtain game meat or to access some attractant, but rarely do we have a bear break into someone’s occupied living space,” Svobado wrote in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Olsen was alerted by his barking dogs — a yellow lab/golden retriever mix and a chihuahua — that a bear was nearby. There had been reports of recent bear activity in the area, so Olsen, before bed, had loaded a pistol, just in case.
He wiped the sleep out of his eyes, jumped out of bed, grabbed the pistol and started surveying the situation. Five of his six kids and his pregnant wife were scattered in the four rooms in the house.
With the dogs in the back of the house, Olsen went to the backdoor and peaked onto the porch. Nothing. Strange. Why were the pooches barking?
He found out why they were going nuts when he turned around. He was four feet away — an arm’s reach — from a 9 1/2 foot, 10-year-old bear. The big guy had busted in the front door and roamed the house as if he owned it.
“He had went through the living room, through the kitchen and down the hall. He was in between me and my daughter’s and son’s room,” Olsen said.
He fired a shot. The bullet hit and sent the bear running toward the front door. Problem. Being a good house guest, the bear shut the door when he came in. Without an exit, the startled and wounded bear — Olsen said he shot him three times — got stuck in an 8x8 arctic entry.
“I had the bear cornered in my house. By then, I was hollering at the wife to call 911,” Olsen said.
In the 15 minutes it took law enforcement to arrive from town to the Flats, Olsen’s dad, who lives next door, was alerted of the situation and came over and rescued the kids — ages ranging from 7 to 17 — out of the bedroom windows and took them to safety. Olsen remained inside until an Alaska State Trooper escorted him outside.
According to Olsen, the Trooper dispatched the bear when everybody was out of the house. The bear’s body was dragged out of the house by a wrench on an R.C. Enterprises tow truck and taken to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game building.
Olsen and his sister spent the next few hours cleaning the house while the rest of the family slept next door at Olsen’s dad’s place. Even after cleanup, the adrenaline of the event kept Olsen awake until 5 a.m.
“My brother is my boss, and I sent him pictures of the dead bear in my doorway and told him I wasn’t coming in to work today,” said Olsen, who works at the city composting plant.
Instead, he accompanied his homeschooled kids on a field trip to the Fish and Game building, where he said Svoboda showed them the 27-inch skull of the bear and the claws.
Svoboba said bear carcasses are properly disposed of and the bear hides that are collected from bears shot in self defense are sold at the annual Fur Rondy that takes place each winter in Anchorage. The skulls are used for educational and scientific purposes.
“They needed closure. … It helped everybody come back home,” Olsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.