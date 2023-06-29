 Skip to main content
Karluk’s offer for expense-free living goes viral

Karluk

The village of Karluk is seeking new residents to help it re-open its school.

The Karluk Tribal Council is offering expense-free living for a year to families with three or more children with hopes of reviving funding for its village school. 

The Kodiak Island Borough School District closed Karluk School five years ago due to a lack of students. The council is soliciting for families to help the village meet the minimum 10 students needed to qualify for state education funds.

