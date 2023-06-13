Net

The National Marine Fisheries Service has selected the 19 members of the newly formed Alaska Salmon Research Task Force, which was required when President Biden signed legislation into law last December.

The legislation, called the Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act, was created in response to historic declines in salmon runs in Alaska that support commercial and recreational fisheries, and are also integral to the culture and food security of many Indigenous communities.

