The National Marine Fisheries Service has selected the 19 members of the newly formed Alaska Salmon Research Task Force, which was required when President Biden signed legislation into law last December.
The legislation, called the Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act, was created in response to historic declines in salmon runs in Alaska that support commercial and recreational fisheries, and are also integral to the culture and food security of many Indigenous communities.
The goals of the task force, which includes Michelle Stratton, who owns a set-net site on the south end of Kodiak Island, are to review and report on research about salmon in Alaska. It is also tasked with identifying the applied research needed to better understand salmon migration and declining salmon returns, and support sustainable management of salmon.
In addition, the task force will set up a special work group for the Yukon and Kuskokwim River, an area that has been especially hard hit by salmon run declines.
The task force has one year to identify data gaps and develop a coordinated plan for salmon research in Alaska.
Industry observers are predicting a mixed bag for Kodiak salmon runs this year. Pink salmon are expected to be “strong,” with an anticipated harvest of 26.2 million fish. But the Kodiak sockeye harvest is predicted to be “poor,” at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds in 2022.
The 2023 Kodiak harvest projections for the three other salmon species that are taken incidentally along with pinks and sockeyes are 379,700 for cohos, 456,800 for chum salmon and approximately 8,000 for Chinook.
“Salmon are the lifeblood of Alaska’s economy, history and the subsistence way of life,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in a statement when the act was signed into law. “In some regions, we are unfortunately not only seeing a decline in salmon runs, but stock crashes that are devastating to local economies as well as the culture and spirit of those who call Alaska home. We must act to address the problem and gather the information we need to understand the root of it.”
The legislation required that the task force consist of between 13 and 19 members and include representation from NOAA, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the United States section of the Pacific Salmon Commission, the subsistence community, the fishing industry and supporting supply chain businesses, academics and Alaska Natives who take part in subsistence salmon use.
“The work of the Alaska Salmon Research Task is critically important,” said Robert Foy, director of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, NOAA Fisheries, in a statement. “We are grateful to the individuals who have agreed to serve as task force members and share their knowledge and expertise to develop a roadmap of where to go next with research to best understand and respond to the unprecedented changes in Alaska salmon runs.”
In addition to Stratton, who used to work for the Alaska Department of Fish & Game out of Kodiak and coached the Kodiak High School softball team before taking a role with the Alaska Marine Conservation Council, the task force includes Andrew Munro, North Pacific Fishery Management Council; Ed Farley, NOAA Fisheries; Bill Templin, State of Alaska; Andy Piston, Pacific States Salmon Commission; Oscar Evon, Native Village of Kwigillingok; Jacob Ivanoff, Native Village of Unalakleet; Karla Jensen, Native Village of Pedro Bay; Caroline Brown, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Subsistence Director; Justin Leon, Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission; Mike Flores, charter boat fisherman; Austin Estabrooks, At-Sea Processors Association; Tom Carpenter, commercial fisherman; Steve Reifenstuhl, aquaculture industry; Megan McPhee, University of Fairbanks; Megan Williams, Ocean Conservancy and University of Fairbanks; Tommy Sheridan, University of Fairbanks; Noelle Yochum, Alaska Pacific University; and Katie Howard, Alaska Pacific University and Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The task force is scheduled to meet seasonally through winter/spring 2024, according to the group’s website. But no dates were listed.
