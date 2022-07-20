The scorching 90-degree Ohio heat didn’t melt Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol squadron. Instead, the group produced their own Hoosiers-type story.
Nobody in the Civil Air Patrol circuit thought the kids from Kodiak stood a chance against seasoned squadrons at the National Color Guard Cadet Competition. They had reason to believe that. No Alaska team until Kodiak had ever qualified for the national competition, and newbie teams on the big stage tended to fizzle. The nerves always got the best of them.
Not for the Kodiak kids. The 6-member team made history by placing second at the national competition that wrapped up Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.
After spending two days competing in 12 rigorous events in temperatures never reached in Kodiak, the team waited nearly 24 hours to find out how they did at Monday’s results banquet. It was worth the wait.
“Because we only took first in one event, we were not on anybody’s radar to take second (overall),” squadron leader Edward Stickel said. “No one saw it coming.”
When Kodiak was announced as the runner-up finisher, cheers could be heard throughout Ohio.
“They definitely celebrated and danced around. They had their fun,” Stickel said.
Kodiak finished just behind three-time national champion Florida but took out powerhouse squadrons from Virginia and Puerto Rico. There were 16 teams that competed, with many picking their top six cadets from a pool of more than 50 people. Not Kodiak. The team from The Rock has less than 10 cadets.
“A lot of teams there were super surprised that a small island’s team was able to beat most of these other teams that were more funded and closer to the proximity to the event,” said cadet Branden Lorch. “This team in Alaska comes out of nowhere and takes second place, and we have never even been there … they were all in shock.”
Consistency pushed Kodiak’s squad to the silver finish and landed them a gigantic trophy that stands well over 2 feet tall. The team piled up a ton of third- and fourth-place finishes. What put Kodiak over the top was its domination in the drone flying event, where the cadets had to fly a drone around an obstacle course and take a written exam. That was the team’s only victory.
“It feels like we won first place because it is such a big accomplishment,” cadet Bella Klier said.
Other events tested the physical and mental sides of the cadets while working as a team to solve problems. Kodiak had been practicing since November for this moment.
“That was difficult under stress and under the time-limit constraints thinking through everything rationally and logically,” cadet Connor Burnside said. “We had practiced, but it is still challenging not to rush through it and make mistakes.”
The group rocked the physical portion, with two cadets dipping under 5 minutes, 31 seconds in the mile, while several others logged personal bests — one cutting two minutes off their time. CJ Ancheta hammered out 94 pushups, while Liam Long busted out 62 sit-ups in one minute.
Stickel said his team is the first from Alaska to earn a spot in the national competition. A few years ago, a team from Alaska was invited to compete but didn’t qualify. That team finished near the bottom of the standings. Kodiak qualified for its first national competition by winning the regional competition in Las Vegas in April. That came on the heels of the team’s third consecutive state title in January.
“To show up in the dark and perform at this level is quite historic,” Stickel said.
All Stickel has done since taking over the program in 2017 is win. He has transformed a team that had never competed at the state level into a juggernaut and national contender.
“We would definitely not be here without Captain Stickel,” Long said. “Lots of thanks goes to him. He is the person who has been helping us the entire time.”
Stickel said the trips to regionals and nationals came at the price tag of $30,000, with the bulk of that money raised through fundraisers.
“We are very thankful for the community of Kodiak and what they have done for us,” Stickel said.
Teammembers:
Liam Long, CJ Ancheta, Connor Burnside, Branden Lorch, Hunter Simeonoff and Bella Klier
