Alutiiq

The Alutiiq Museum. (Courtesy of the Alutiiq Museum). 

The Alutiiq Museum is beginning its renovation process with the one-year Quilyanguarwik — Storytelling Place project. 

The project will unite community advisors, museum staff members and professional exhibit designers to envision the museum’s future gallery. The project was made possible by a $94,376 grant to Koniag, Inc. from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. 

