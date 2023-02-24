Fire station

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The future home of the City of Kodiak Fire Department at 1240 Mill Bay Road.  

The Kodiak City Council will be choosing from among three Anchorage contractors next month to determine the company that will build the city’s replacement fire station.

The city received proposals from Osborne Construction Co., Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. and Roger Hickel Contracting Inc. The fire station’s core project team is planning to interview representatives from each company during the first week of March. The city manager, deputy city manager, fire chief, city engineer and City Council member Rich Walker make up the core project team. After the interviews, the core project team is scheduled to present its recommendation to the City Council at its March 23 regular meeting. 

