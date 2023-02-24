The Kodiak City Council will be choosing from among three Anchorage contractors next month to determine the company that will build the city’s replacement fire station.
The city received proposals from Osborne Construction Co., Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. and Roger Hickel Contracting Inc. The fire station’s core project team is planning to interview representatives from each company during the first week of March. The city manager, deputy city manager, fire chief, city engineer and City Council member Rich Walker make up the core project team. After the interviews, the core project team is scheduled to present its recommendation to the City Council at its March 23 regular meeting.
“In order to deliver an effective Construction Manager/General Contractor process we are evaluating proposals based on experience and qualifications,” said Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke, in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “We’re asking them to present their capabilities, innovative concepts and solutions. We’ll ask for real-life past project challenges, provide past [Construction Manager/General Contractor] experience and how that worked with their previous clients, how they manage conflicts and overcome challenges. We’re looking for a contractor to demonstrate value, cost-saving measures, solutions and bringing the best and brightest team to the Fire Station project.”
Under the Construction Manager/General Contractor process the city will manage separate contracts for the designer and contractor. The city of Kodiak plans for the contractor to work with Wolf Architecture and have the guaranteed maximum price for the project set by late summer, Bahnke said in previous KDM interviews.
The deadline for contractor proposals was Feb. 15. That was later than the original schedule, which would’ve had a core project team recommendation ready last month for the City Council. The city pushed back solicitation deadlines so it could get maximum participation for their proposals, according to previous KDM reporting.
Cornerstone General Contractors has been in Kodiak working on other projects for about three years, according to Pearl-Grace Pantaleone, business development and marketing manager, in an interview with KDM. The company has experience renovating fire stations, according to Pantaleone. The company will be at the Kodiak Economic Development Corp.’s communitywide job and resource fair tomorrow at the Kodiak Armory to speak to people interested in working for the company.
“We’re proud to serve Kodiak, and we hope that we can stay there for a long time,” Pantaleone said.
Roger Hickel Contracting built the Kodiak Police Station according to senior project manager Mark Powers said the company has experience building Anchorage’s Fire Station No. 5 from the ground up. Powers said he would expect Kodiak’s fire station replacement project to cost somewhere in the $16-18 million range. The company would bring three to four people from Anchorage and hire as many as it needs locally for the project, according to Powers.
“We’d love to go do the job; I know we’re fully capable to do another fire station and bring what we’ve already learned to the table,” Powers said.
Osborne Construction could not be reached for comment.
The city of Kodiak has $22 million available to fund the project. According to Bahnke, one of the reasons the city is using the Construction Manager/General Contractor method is to set a guaranteed maximum price contract. The city initially placed extra funds for this project on its state and federal capital improvement projects list, but city management didn’t feel that asking for additional funds for contingencies or price escalations was appropriate since that number is unknown at this time, according to Bahnke.
The most current design narrative puts the building at just under 20,000 square feet on two floors, plus an equipment, training and mechanical mezzanine, according to information available on the Kodiak Fire Station Replacement blog.
The first floor will feature administrative and community space, as well as a training room and fitness areas. The second floor will have what is called an “apparatus bay,” support spaces, crew quarters, showers/lockers and storage areas. The building will also have five bays for response vehicles.
The city has been working on this project since 2019. Its current fire station is beyond its recommended life cycle. In addition to its age, the fire station sustained damage during a Jan. 23, 2018, earthquake that registered 7.9 on the Richter scale.
