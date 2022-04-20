The M/V Kennicott’s return to service has been pushed back from April 22 to April 25, according to a Tuesday press release from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The DOT cites issues with the supply chain, labor constraints and unanticipated mechanical failures as the reasons for the delay.
The Department of Transportation made a similar announcement in January — supply chain problems, labor shortages and unexpected needs for repairs would delay the Kennicott’s return to service.
“Like the rest of the nation, [the Alaska Marine Highway System] and its contractors are grappling with supply chain and tight labor market issues, and 2022 has marked several delays in return to service for Marine Highway vessels,” according to the press release.
The Kennicott is not scheduled to return to Kodiak until April 29, as of Tuesday afternoon. In January, the Department of Transportation also scheduled the first sailing to Kodiak to arrive on April 29.
The Alaska Marine Highway System was working with all 80 travelers to find alternative transportation options to accommodate their individual travel needs, according to the press release.
The M/V Tustumena is undergoing extensive overhaul and will remain out of action until July, the KDM reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.