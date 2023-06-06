Several vessels were unable to be accessed or receive power while a portion of G Float in St. Herman Harbor sank below the water last weekend.

A portion of G Float, which is one of the primary floats at St. Herman, sustained significant damage from tidal activities. The collar of the float bound to a piling during low tide and broke off, trapping the float under the water. The area remained blocked off and people were unable to access a portion of G Float.

