Several vessels were unable to be accessed or receive power while a portion of G Float in St. Herman Harbor sank below the water last weekend.
A portion of G Float, which is one of the primary floats at St. Herman, sustained significant damage from tidal activities. The collar of the float bound to a piling during low tide and broke off, trapping the float under the water. The area remained blocked off and people were unable to access a portion of G Float.
“The tide came in faster than it could be addressed, and it had too much pressure on it, so that part of the float was stuck at the low tide level,” Harbormaster Dave Johnson told KDM. “So as the tide came in, it just broke the float free from the other floats and kept it under the high tide level.”
About eight to 10 vessels were affected until the next low tide when staff were able to free the float. The float is currently back in place and people can reach vessels on the float.
“We’re just trying to bandage this thing along until we can get it rebuilt as soon as possible,” Johnson said.
The community complained that the solution was to look at preventative maintenance. However, Johnson said preventative maintenance led to the issue, in this case. Maintenance on the pilings designed to keep them from falling over led to the float collar binding to the piling, which resulted in damage.
“We all know that this is critical and overdue and we’re working our best to make it happen now,” Johnson said. “This kind of incident was the result of a previous Band-Aid, and now we’re going to put another Band-Aid on the Band-Aid.”
St. Herman reached the end of its service life over a decade ago. The city of Kodiak has stated that St. Herman Harbor replacement is its top priority when it comes to state and federal funding.
The most critical issues shown in the waterfront plan presented in March were harbor electrical systems, dock pilings, pier space at St. Herman Harbor and developing the breakwaters at St. Herman Harbor and St. Paul Harbor.
The plan identifies St. Herman and St. Paul harbors as having the most urgent needs, with potential risk to human life and having high investment costs and critical stakeholders.
“I met with the [city] council in November and showed how our situation was, and they immediately embraced it and said, ‘We’re going to make this our No. 1 priority,’ ” Johnson said.
St. Herman Harbor moors more than 400 vessels, including much of Kodiak’s commercial fishing fleet. The float system has been losing one dock a year to age and the elements, and the latest inspection reports indicate that many parts of the facility are in “very poor condition.”
The city of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough are seeking state and federal funding to overhaul the harbor. The total request for the multi-phase project is projected at $56 million.
Johnson said in an ideal situation, construction would begin next summer for St. Herman Harbor, and 2025 at the latest.
