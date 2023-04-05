It was not the same old song and dance Saturday night, when the Kodiak Arts Council presented a Chicago-themed arts and adventure auction. 

Doors at the Afognak Center opened at 6 p.m. as patrons reviewed potential purchases, sipped wine and sampled an array of yummy warm and cold appetizers, thanks to Kodiak Arts Council board members and local volunteers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.