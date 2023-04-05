It was not the same old song and dance Saturday night, when the Kodiak Arts Council presented a Chicago-themed arts and adventure auction.
Doors at the Afognak Center opened at 6 p.m. as patrons reviewed potential purchases, sipped wine and sampled an array of yummy warm and cold appetizers, thanks to Kodiak Arts Council board members and local volunteers.
“The board of directors worked incredibly hard to make this a fine and fabulous event,” said Executive Director Katie Oliver.
Added board President Mike Wall: “It was a blast! It was so nice coming back live, to see people spend money and celebrate the arts.”
The colors of the evening, black and gold, known for power, formality, prosperity and abundance, made for a perfect combination for this powerful extravaganza, with tickets costing $20.
Bidders readied their paddles in the 7 o’clock hour and were ready to spend some money.
It was really a team effort, from the board members and the volunteers to the entertainers and the patrons, said Auction Committee Chair Melveen Villoria, who added: “I joined the board because of my kids, and after a short-lived community theater career. I have enjoyed my time here and look forward to what comes next.”
The vibrant Djuna Davidson, who served as master of ceremonies, opened with a gift set and a beautiful shawl donated by Kodiak’s own Rookery. Auctioneer Justin Thran raised the price of doing business with his high-volume, high-energy personality.
Contenders held up numbers, as pictures of auctioned items flashed across the two big screens. Young models paraded artwork through the room as bidding continued.
At the same time, a silent auction began at 6 p.m. in the adjacent room. There were minimum bids assigned to each item. Everything from bundles of local fish to local art lined the tables.
Back on the auction block, a beautiful brown, hand-knit sweater made and donated by Karen Millstein, made for quite a bidding war. The sought-after knit went for $500, with the winning bidder, who was unnamed, saying: “She would let the competitor borrow it whenever they wanted.”
Live entertainment at the intermission included delightful song-and-dance numbers from the musical “Chicago.”
Abigail Hanna, sporting a beautiful blue and white dress, said: “It is so wonderful for the community to come together to support the arts, after everything that has happened. Not only does it feel good to support a good cause, but it is just a fantastic night.”
Bea Jalmasco, an office clerk at Trident Seafoods and winner of a $105 bottle of champagne, said: “Wow, I just love that, and I have had a wonderful night, and I am happy to support the arts.”
Arts and Adventure auction table sponsors included Mikado Fisheries, North Pacific & OBI Fisheries, Skip Bolton, Richard Lantz and Friends, Ameriprise-North Harbor Wealth Management, Bayside Fire Department and friends, Harborside Coffee and Goods, Breanna Peterson and friends, Mary Forbes and friends, and Highmark Marine Fabrication.
At 9:20, as some of the silent auctions closed, the night remained energized. People really seemed to be having fun with the auction items. Bidder Mollie Breese said: “I am very excited to bid on No. 57, the vasectomy. And I won!”
The warmth, generosity and entertainment of the night continued with a solo from Anthony White. The less-than-transparent Mr. Cellophane encouraged a sing-along that was more than notable.
Amy Stohl said: “We are so grateful this event has returned. It is something we look forward to every year. The arts are an integral part of the Kodiak community, and we want to do all that we can to support them. My own children and grandchildren are positively impacted by the Kodiak Arts Council.”
In closing, the All That Jazz arts and adventure auction negotiated a fun night of entertainment while raising money for the arts — a win for everyone.
A Monday update said that Saturday evening’s festivities generated almost $30,000 for the Kodiak Arts Council.
