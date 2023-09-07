Robyn Callahan

Kodiak College student counselor Robyn Callahan is one of four statewide recipients of the University of Alaska’s “Make Students Count” awards for 2023. 

The award recognizes staff members who have made outstanding contributions to UA students. Callahan is Kodiak College’s high school initiatives counselor, responsible for guiding students during their transition from secondary school to the university or the workplace.  

