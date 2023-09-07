Kodiak College student counselor Robyn Callahan is one of four statewide recipients of the University of Alaska’s “Make Students Count” awards for 2023.
The award recognizes staff members who have made outstanding contributions to UA students. Callahan is Kodiak College’s high school initiatives counselor, responsible for guiding students during their transition from secondary school to the university or the workplace.
Kodiak College Director Jacelyn Keys nominated Callahan for the award. She told the nominating committee that Callahan brings heart, honesty and authenticity to her work.
“This is heart-work for Robyn, and it comes from a place so deep and so pure it imbues every ounce of what she does with a special kind of magic. Each student has individualized guidance and resources to help them persist, be challenged, and find support and success,” Keys wrote in her nomination of Callahan.
Besides Callahan’s individual work with students, she is credited with founding or maintaining a number of college initiates that relate directly to further academic and vocational learning.
“Callahan consistently goes above and beyond in her role, creating an environment that fosters innovation, engagement, growth and success for high school students as they explore college and career,” Keys said in a press release. “Her infectious enthusiasm and steadfast belief in equity and creating opportunity for students has left an indelible mark on both her colleagues and the students she serves.”
Callahan created the Kodiak Island Scholarship Fair, the first UA Scholars Event at Kodiak College, created and implemented the Persistence Pays Administrative Scholarship, is a critical force in the work of Kodiak Early Middle College, and founded the non-profit Island Grad Project, with a mission to “increase postsecondary attainment on Kodiak Island through community partnership, resource connection, process navigation and student empowerment,” Keys added.
Callahan and the three other “Make Students Count” award winners were honored last week at a University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting in Juneau. In accepting the recognition, Callahan talked about her path to education and what inspires her to create change for students in Kodiak. “I am honored to receive this award, and want to say thank you to all my students who make me look so darn good.”
Callahan and the other award winners received $1,000, a domestic ticket on Alaska Airlines and an award plaque.
