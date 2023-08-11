New Spaceport jobs projected to inject $4m into local economy

Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska.

 Sarah Lapidus/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The state Department of Natural Resources isn’t saying whether it will extend a Monday deadline for public comments on a new land-use agreement for Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex.

Alaska Aerospace Corp. is applying for a 30-year renewal of its lease on state land at Narrow Cape. It’s the company’s second attempt to secure a new land-use agreement.

