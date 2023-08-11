The state Department of Natural Resources isn’t saying whether it will extend a Monday deadline for public comments on a new land-use agreement for Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex.
Alaska Aerospace Corp. is applying for a 30-year renewal of its lease on state land at Narrow Cape. It’s the company’s second attempt to secure a new land-use agreement.
Alaska Aerospace withdrew a lease renewal application last October, after local controversy over road closures to Narrow Cape’s popular recreational areas, including Fossil Beach and the Pasagshak River State Recreational Site, during rocket testing and launch periods.
The new application identifies numerous planned capital projects in the company’s 3,805-acre core launch facility and defines the boundaries of 7,048 acres of adjacent state land — Ugak Island and state land surrounding Burton Ranch — that the company could close during testing or launch operations.
A 30-day public comment period for the company’s new application was — as of Thursday morning — set to expire at 5 p.m. Monday. DNR Easement Program Manager Jay Rokos said the state agency is considering several requests to extend the comment period.
“We have received numerous requests from members of the public, as well as the Kodiak Island Borough, seeking an extension of the public notice period for the Alaska Aerospace Corporation Interagency Land Management Assignment (ILMA) application, and we are currently evaluating these requests,” Rokos told KDM via email.
He called public comments on the spaceport “significant,” and said each comment will be addressed in a DNR decision. He would not say when a decision on the land-use agreement would be issued, or how many comments DNR has received.
The Spaceport’s ability to periodically close land north and west of the current core launch facility is an issue for some.
In a letter to the Kodiak Daily Mirror that was published Tuesday, naturalist Stacy Studebaker wrote, in part: “Alaska Aerospace Corp. is once again proposing another land grab to limit public access to Narrow Cape, Surfer Beach, Fossil Beach, Burton’s Beach and Pasagshak Point. … They want to add another 7,048 acres to their present footprint of 3,707 acres and build more launch pads, plow up more pristine land, build more roads, more buildings, a high frequency antenna array, more fences and more road closures.”
State Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, who sits as an ex-officio member of the Alaska Aerospace board, said that misrepresents the company’s intention.
“They’re not asking for additional property that they don’t already have access to,” Status said. “What I’m hearing is, yes, there’s a big land grab going on. But that’s just not the case. What people need to do is call DNR and ask: ‘How much additional land is the Spaceport asking for?’ And they’ll find out they’re not asking for any additional land.”
The state land surrounding Burton Ranch is already blocked off during launch periods and has been under lease as a safety area since 2005, said Alaska Aerospace interim CEO John Cramer.
Stutes said Alaska Aerospace’s potential future development includes expanded launch, telemetry, maintenance and storage sites only within its current 3,707-acre core launch facility on Narrow Cape.
“They’re just going to utilize some of the property they already have access to,” Stutes said.
Cramer said the only additional land in the new lease request is an 88-acre former U.S. Coast Guard LORAN station already inside the boundary of the core launch facility.
Potential capital projects are described in the new land-use proposal, and include upgrades to existing launch pads and connecting roads, addition of bermed concrete pads to store rocket fuel, expansion of office, maintenance and fire response buildings, and construction of new rocket equipment and payload storage facilities on existing prepared lots.
New potential projects listed include concrete pads for fuel storage tanks adjacent to an existing launch pad, a liquid oxygen production plant (or expansion of the current rocket fuel storage area), three new 100-by-100 concrete launch pads with adjacent storage and support buildings and new access roads, a light manufacturing and warehousing center west of the existing launch control center, and expanded antenna fields.
Alaska Aerospace plans to host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to show Kodiak residents what’s there now and what’s planned for the future. Stutes said she hopes the open house will help clear up misunderstandings about the company’s operations, and open the door to improved communications regarding road and area closures.
“[Alaska Aerospace] has had a turnover in management,” Stutes said. “Part of the reason is, they haven’t been that comfortable with their outreach to the community. Kodiak is a pretty respectful and accepting community, but we don’t like getting blindsided. And we don’t like driving down the road and finding out without notice that the road’s closed. Now they’re making an effort, and this open house is the first step in saying, “We have been derelict in some of our relationships with you, and we’re trying to widen these relationships.”
Cramer said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to meet some of the company’s critics at Monday’s event. He asked that people arrive at 10 a.m. to get a briefing and then board vans for guided tours of the facility.
“We’ll have some signs out to direct everybody,” Cramer said. “I really enjoy doing these. We didn’t have one last year, and we knew we had to have one this year.”
Turnout was high for the 2021 open house, Cramer said, with more than 100 people on-site.
To comment on the company’s state land lease application, visit the State of Alaska Online Public Notices page: http://notice.alaska.gov/211831
