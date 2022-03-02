Douglas A. Austerman, 30, received a Class C Felony charge after an alleged Valentine’s Day car chase, according Kodiak court documents.
At 1:56 a.m. on Feb. 14, police officers saw a vehicle that was registered in Austerman’s name drive through the stop sign at the corner of Birch Street and Mill Bay Road, according to documents filed by District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Officers recognized the license plate because of prior encounters with Austerman, according to charging documents.
Austerman’s license had been revoked for a year starting in August 2021 because of past convictions in Anchorage.
The officers pulled Austerman over on Rezanof Drive, near the intersection with 13th Avenue, the documents state. Officers were able to identify Austerman because of previous encounters he had with law enforcement.
Officers exited their car and approached him, and when they were within 6 feet of Austerman’s vehicle, Austerman began driving away at an “abrupt” speed that police officers estimated to be 30 miles per hour. Police followed Austerman until he turned onto 11th Avenue, where the officers decided to stop their pursuit because of icy conditions of the road, according to court documents.
The police officers attained a warrant for Austerman’s arrest on Feb. 24, after which Austerman was arrested and placed in jail with a $1,000 cash performance bond, court documents state. Austerman is not in custody as of Tuesday.
A Class C Felony conviction can result in a maximum of five year imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.